Barleywines on Blake Street for GABF and Denver Beer Week

DENVER, Colorado – Barleywine season is here! To celebrate the most beloved of strong malty brews, River North Brewery’s Blake Street taproom will be showcasing some of its most sought after barleywines the entire first week of October, just in time for the Great American Beer Festival.

Renowned for their stouts and myriad barrel-aged concoctions, River North has been honing its barleywine chops over the years from the venerable Bucket of Bolts to the legendary Father Time, which pushes the definition of how strong and intensely flavorful a barleywine can be. With GABF bringing thousands of kindred beer fanatics to Denver, the brewery is turning its Blake Street taproom into the premier barleywine destination in Colorado!

Starting Wednesday, October 5th, River North will be tapping at least 4 different barleywine varieties every day with special releases throughout the week, including multiple vintages of Father Time, a seldom-seen blonde barleywine, and for Friday-only the ultra-rare Double Barrel Aged Father Time.. Moya’s Tacos will be set up at the taproom for the entire week so you can tag team your barleywines with tacos.

In addition to the barley-centered mayhem, Saturday, October 8th will be the first-ever release of Double Barrel Aged Shadowman, the final installment of the Double Barrel Vicennial Series for the year.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of the premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

