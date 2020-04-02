Bale Breaker Promotes Staff-Favorite Hazy IPA Recipes into New Series

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, today announces its release of the first hazy IPA from the Clarity Rarity series, a line of staff-favorite small batch hazy IPAs that graduated from the Imagination Station.

Originally known as a taproom-exclusive release called “Irieshun,” Release No. 1 is a clarity rarity with complex hoppy aromas: mandarin orange, pineapple, mango, herbal. The announcement serves as the brewery’s answer to continue to prove there’s ‘no one way to IPA’ and to saturate fans’ thirst for more hazy brews on the west coast.

“This release truly is dedicated to our fans – specifically to the locals who come out and support every single taproom release party we throw to test out our latest Imagination Station brews,” said Kevin Smith, BBBC co-owner and brewmaster. “It’s every brewmaster’s dream to have his/her recipe be well-received, so making what was formerly known as ‘Irieshun’ into a Bale Breaker staple is really just a celebration of our community’s support for creativity and uniqueness.”

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bale Breaker will be releasing the colorful 16oz. cans for the public to enjoy via a no-contact drive-thru style on Saturday, April 4 from 12-6pm along with new, equally colorful tie-dye Bale Breaker t-shirts. Swing through the brewery parking lot to be one of the first to bring home this highly coveted hazy IPA and rep the newest brewery tee. Available in select independent grocers and bottleshops in Washington, Northern Idaho, and Oregon in late-April. Find a store near you by using Bale Breaker’s online beer finder: www.balebreaker.com/beer/search

About Clarity Rarity Hazy IPA Series

Made with recipes born and refined on our Imagination Station brew system, the Clarity Rarity series showcases the cream of this year’s hazy crop, the most perfect protein-polyphenol bonds this side of Vermont. This limited release series wafts intense hop aromas out of each clouded glass, through the twists and turns of your nasal passageways, taking you on a journey toward understanding the perfection of each tiny bracteole contained within each tiny hop cone contained within your heart. Keep cold and drink fresh for the flavors our brewers intended.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon.?For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.