Bale Breaker Introduces Next Release In Frenz Collaboration Series

YAKIMA, Washington – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in Yakima Valley, today announces the upcoming release of the newest 16oz can in the Frenz series. Frenz is a series of collaboration beers, made to celebrate community and partnership within the brewing industry. The next in the series is a West Coast IPA, brewed at Bale Breaker’s Yakima brewery in collaboration with Oregon’s Barley Brown’s. This West Coast IPA has aromas of citrus, fruit loops, peach, guava, and pine, and features Bale Breaker’s homegrown Simcoe, Citra, and Galaxy hops.

The Frenz series started in 2016, with this Barley Brown’s collaboration serving as the second to go into cans – the first canned Frenz was a collaboration with Austin, TX’s Pinthouse. Unlike that 2021 release, Tyler Brown of Barley Brown’s was able to come up to the brewery and brew with the team in person, a welcome next step in the Frenz series.

“Frenz is made to share the love between us and our hop-obsessed beer buds,” says Bale Breaker co-owner/brewmaster Kevin Smith. To actually have Brown in person was a welcome change from 2021’s release, which was all virtual. Bale Breaker plans on expanding the Frenz series this year to celebrate more in-person collaborations – this is the first of three limited 16oz Frenz releases in 2022. “This series is brewed with frenz, and made to drink with frenz,” Smith adds.

This new release will be released with a double release celebration at Bale Breaker’s two taprooms – a release party from 12-9pm on Friday, Februrary 11th, at Bale Breaker’s Yakima, WA taproom, followed by a release party from 12-10pm on Saturday, Febuary 12th at Bale Breaker’s Seattle, WA taproom. Frenz will be available in 16oz 4pks to-go or on draft. Plus, Oregon fans can join the Bale Breaker and Barley Brown’s teams for a special release party on Saturday, February 19th, from 5-8pm at Loyal Legion in Portland, OR. Frenz 16oz 4pks will be getting limited distribution starting in mid-February throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho at select bottleshops and stores.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

