Bale Breaker Debuts 1st Year-Round Hazy IPA

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, today announces that it will be adding a sixth 12oz can to its annual lineup named Hazy L IPA.

Hazy L IPA first debuted draft only in December 2019 and has received a great response from the market since its release. This innovative take on the hazy IPA style features Citra®, Sabro™ and Mosaic® hops grown by BT Loftus Ranches. With an approachable bitterness and a crisp body, this hazy IPA was thoughtfully crafted for everyday drinking.

“After refining our hazy game for a year with over 30 recipes in our Imagination Station, we finally settled on this hazy IPA recipe as the newest addition to our year-round lineup,” said Bale Breaker brewmaster Kevin Smith. “It’s a nod to the ripe East Coast hazies with our own fun West Coast spin – which is why we decided to name it Hazy L, another nod to some of the greats that came before us: our great-grandparents’ B.T. and Leota Mae Loftus’ cattle brand ‘Lazy L.’”

To help unpackage this new release, Bale Breaker will be hosting a taproom party on Friday, January 31 from 12-9pm for fans to buy the first cans of Hazy L IPA straight from the source. Cans will begin hitting shelves throughout WA, OR, and ID in early-February, with some of the larger grocers – including Fred Meyer, QFC, and Safeway – adding it to stores later this spring.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon.?For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.