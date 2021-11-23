Bale Breaker Brewing Company & Yonder Cider To Host Inaugural ‘Holiday Makers Market’

SEATTLE, Washington – Bale Breaker Brewing Company and Yonder Cider are excited to announce the inaugural “Holiday Makers Market” at the Bale Breaker x Yonder Cider Taproom, located at 826 NW 49th St. in Seattle’s Ballard Brewing District. This market will feature unique products from several local vendors, including holiday gifts like handmade candles, vintage clothing, crafted art and jewelry, along with local artisans selling smoked cheese, fun offerings like kimchee, and holiday floral arrangements. Customers can enjoy a drink (beer or cider for adults and hot cocoa for kids) as they shop.

You can also expect exciting releases from both Bale Breaker and Yonder Cider. Bale Breaker will be releasing 4 new barrel-aged beers in 750ml bottles, perfect for holiday gifting – Wood & Wire Imperial Stout, Incoherency Golden Stout, Nouveau Blanc Vinoveza Ale, and a whiskey barrel-aged variety of their year-round Breakfast Stout, Dormancy. A tasting will be set up at the event as an opportunity to try these unique beers before purchasing. Yonder will be sampling its newest release, Velvet Cashmere, a blend of their popular winter seasonal, Cashmere, and Fast Penny Spirits’ Amaricano amaro. Guests will be able to sample this one-of-a-kind cider cocktail alongside the amaro used to create it, plus a limited release hot spiced cider. Customers will also have this unique opportunity to purchase the previously draft-only collaboration brew between Yonder Cider and Bale Breaker: East Meets West Sour Graf. This will be available for purchase in limited edition 750ml bottles.

Additionally, the taproom is kicking off their month-long food drive supporting Ballard Food Bank. Throughout the month of December, customers who bring in 3 non-perishable donations for the food drive will receive 15% off of their beer/cider on-premise draft purchases.

Enjoy holiday shopping the best way this year – with a pint in your hand! The market will run from 12-6pm on Sunday, December 5th. Momo Express will be there starting at 1pm to serve delicious Asian street food. As a reminder, the Bale Breaker x Yonder Cider Taproom is requiring proof of vaccination for all eligible guests. For more details and vendor specifics, view the Facebook Event.

About Yonder Cider

Best Enjoyed Anywhere. Yonder Cider was started to bring full-flavored, delicious cider to every occasion. Whether it’s a hammock, a hike, or your favorite hole-in-the-wall, Yonder is a place where you’re welcome and every possibility is just within reach. Picked and pressed in Wenatchee, Washington – the heart of Apple Country – we create cider that’s as balanced, bright and complex as the land itself. Crafted using a blend of bittersweet cider apples and juicy dessert apples, our ciders are hardly simple, and never straightforward, but you can always count on them being interesting. Founded August 2020, Yonder Cider is available in 16-ounce cans and on draft throughout Seattle and online.

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

For More Information:

https://www.bbycballard.com