Bale Breaker and Washington Wild Release Brewshed IPA

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, had announced its release of Brewshed IPA, a limited release collaboration with Washington Wild available exclusively in Seattle-area PCC stores.

A portion of beer sales will benefit WA Wild’s Brewshed® Alliance to defend, protect, and restore Washington’s wild lands and watersheds. With that in mind, Brewshed® IPA was brewed with salmon-safe® hops from Roy Farms in Moxee, WA – which are grown with eco-certified farming practices that protect water quality, maintain watershed health, and therefore help to restore endangered salmon habitats.

“Not only does it make us feel warm and fuzzy inside to help protect our watersheds, it’s pertinent to the brewing process to use high-quality, clean water as it’s our most abundant brewing ingredient,” said BBBC Quality Manager Brian Logan. “Higher quality water leads to higher quality beer. We have an obligation not only to our fans but to our environment to keep our watersheds safe – and we take that very seriously here at Bale Breaker.”

The goal of Washington Wild’s Brewshed® Alliance is to protect our wild waters – which both allows Pacific salmon to thrive and creates superior downstream beer. To help drive this initiative home to consumers, Bale Breaker has packaged Brewshed® IPA into 12oz. 6-packs for fans to enjoy. Kegs will also be available at a handful of bars around Seattle – read BBBC’s blog for a full list of accounts.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon.?For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Washington Wild

Since 1979, Washington Wild has played an invaluable role in permanently protecting nearly three million acres of Wilderness throughout Washington State. We bring people together in the vigorous defense of our remaining wild forests, waters, and wildlife. By educating, empowering and mobilizing our communities, Washington Wild builds powerful grassroots networks that help protect wild lands and waters throughout the state.