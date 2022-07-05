Badger State Brewing Further Expands Distribution In Wisconsin With Milwaukee, Madison, and La Crosse Territories

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Badger State Brewing is pleased to announce the expansion of beer sales into the Madison, Milwaukee, and La Crosse areas beginning summer of 2022. This comes after reaching formal distribution agreements with Beer Capitol, Frank Beer, and La Crosse Beverage in each of their respective territories.

“It is now safe to say “the Badger has landed” and we’re ready to begin officially supporting and becoming part of these great communities in the major metro areas of our State,” said Andrew Fabry, President & Founder of the Badger State. “After a few years of this distribution expansion being delayed, we are excited to formalize these partnerships and add to the selection of great beer made and sold right here in the State of Wisconsin”.

The expansion nearly completes statewide distribution for Badger State after nine years in business. While the core business continues to be focused in Northeastern Wisconsin, the brand has long expected to continue into full statewide coverage with its portfolio still being only available in Wisconsin. Badger State Brewing has continuously expanded each year and remains focused on an organic growth strategy using high-level branding and awareness coupled with the finest liquid.

Dran Graziano, VP of Sales and Marketing for Beer Capitol added “Our partnership with Badger State has been a relationship in the making for over 8 years and it has been exciting to see their business expand over than time. We are fortunate to now help accelerate their growth and build the Badger State brands in the Milwaukee market as their distributor”.

The excitement was equally echoed by Mike Frank, President of Frank Beer Distributors; “Our team is thrilled to represent Badger State Brewing as they approach their 10th anniversary of providing Wisconsinites with innovative brews. Our retail partners have been asking for it for years and we look forward to selling such great and local WI beer”.

Distribution expansion will be led by Badger State favorites including BRW-SKI Light Lager, Grassy Place Hazy IPA, On Wisconsin Red Ale, and Buzzy Badger Coffee Ale. The new territories will also see the distribution of seasonal and limited release favorites including the Tiki Tom Slushie series and more.

More About Badger State Brewing

Badger State Brewing is an independently owned and operated Production Brewery located in Green Bay, WI. The brewery takes pride in producing the highest quality flavor-forward beers, hard seltzers, and ciders in the historic Stadium District near Lambeau Field. Three longtime friends from Green Bay joined together to create a place and beverages that bring people together. Quality and uniqueness drive the product and mission forward every step of the way, ensuring the craft beer customer receives the best product possible.

With a mission to be a part of and drive their local economy, Founder and now President Andrew Fabry found no better location to launch their craft brewery than in the blossoming “Stadium District” neighborhood at 990 Tony Canadeo Run near Lambeau Field. Utilizing a part of a building built in the 1960s that stands as the last manufacturing zoned property on Lombardi Avenue, Badger State partnered with local contractors to build a small, buzzing brewhouse and offices.

The brewery facility has since expanded several times in various ways to accommodate the now-existing Production Brewhouse, Tap Room, Beer Garden, Event Hall (The Barrel Haus), and Event Gardens. The brewhouse facilities now include 10,000 square feet of brewing space that houses three brewing systems (7, 15, and 30-barrel). The Barrel Haus is capable of hosting 350-person sitting events and upwards of 750 visitors for standing events. The brewery produces over 3000bbls annually and has grown double digits in almost every year since its inception.

Badger State Brewing has won numerous awards for it’s beers including Gold Medals for its flagship Walloon Witbier at both the US Beer Open Championship and NY International Beer Competition in 2017. They were also awarded Brewery of The Year by the same competition that year. More recently the brewery was voted best brewery by The Green Bay Press-Gazette and also voted best local beer in 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.badgerstatebrewing.com/blog/bsbdistroexpansion