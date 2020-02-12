Badger State Brewing Announces New Hard Cider Brand

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Badger State Brewing has announced a new hard cider line of products to be introduced in 2020. The ciders will be available at the facility for patrons and distributed throughout Northeastern WI shortly thereafter.

“Cider has been around for thousands of years and is a natural extension of our current production facility and Badger State brands,” said Andrew Fabry, President & Founder of the brewery. “People enjoy options within the brands they trust for quality and novelty. We’re extremely committed to continuing being leaders in this beverage segment in our home market.”

Hard Ciders are naturally gluten-free making the facility even more accommodating to visitors not able to consume beer. Badger State will source the apples from local presses in the Lakeshore and Door County regions of Wisconsin.

For more information about Badger State Brewing Co., contact Badger State Brewing Co. at 920-543-5320, or by visiting www.badgerstatebrewing.com.

