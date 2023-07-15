Badger State Brewing and University of Wisconsin – Green Bay Team Up To Create Phoenix Rising Red Lager

WISCONSIN – Badger State Brewing and the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay are teaming up with the creation of “Phoenix Rising” Red Lager.

This one-of-a-kind collaborative beer will be available throughout Northeastern Wisconsin beginning in summer of 2023 and will also be showcased at UWGB Athletic events and venues during the season. This reddish lager features a slight sweetness while remaining crisp, clean and refreshing along with a low abv of 4.5% making it an easy drinking beer for year-round enjoyment.

President and Founder Andrew Fabry noted “We’re incredibly excited to partner with the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay in the creation of “Phoenix Rising” Red Lager. This is an incredibly exciting time for UWGB, their athletic programs, and the campus as a whole. We couldn’t be more proud as Green Bay natives to bring more people together via this outstanding beer we created which will be perfect for enjoyment by UWGB alumni and fans.”

“Partnering on this beer project made so much sense as Badger State Brewing has grown a phenomenal brand right in our backyard and throughout most of Wisconsin. This collaboration will only help strengthen the Phoenix brand and engage the great communities through Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.” said Alan Savage, Associate AD For Development. “I am enormously thankful to Andrew and the team at Badger State for being so excited to create Phoenix Rising. It has been a year in the making, but we know that Phoenix family, fans, and friends will be enjoying Phoenix Rising and supporting Phoenix student-athletes for many years to come!”

UWGB will receive a portion of the proceeds from Phoenix Rising Red Lager which will be used to fund various school initiatives and efforts.

For More Information:

https://www.badgerstatebrewing.com/blog/uwgbphoenixrising-wen79-2n3ge-8fcte