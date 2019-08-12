Badger State Brewing, Al Johnsons Swedish Restaurant Collaborate on 70th Anniversary Lingonberry Beer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In honor of the famed Al Johnson’s 70th anniversary, Badger State Brewing Company has partnered up with the restaurant to create a celebratory craft brew, aptly named Al Johnson’s Lingonberry Anniversary Ale.

“We wanted to pull together something special that had not bee done before and with very few, if any Lingonberry beers out there we knew the opportunity was perfect for all involved,” said Andrew Fabry, founder of Badger State Brewing in Green Bay. “We have a long-standing family friendship with Lars and the Johnson family dating back to our fathers (Al Johnson and John Fabry) when the two businessmen met in Door County, sharing a love for all things Wisconsin and the particular beauty and splendor of the Door Peninsula.”

The beer features a “Gose-inspired” malt base and utilizes the Lingonberry for additional tartness. The berry also adds a woody complexity to the finish of the beer.

“We all agreed this style would be perfect for the Stabbur Beer Garden in the summer and also translate well to fall and spring seasonal drinkers. As a kid I could crush a stack of Sweedish Pancakes with Lingonberries and whipped cream at the restaurant with my family. These are some of my fondest memories and another layer that made working with Lars and the Al Johnson’s team so incredibly special,” added Fabry.

The beer will remain available on tap into the fall months for 2019. Once the anniversary year has passed, additional plans to return the beer and potential can design are in the works as well.

For more information visit badgerstatebrewing.com or www.aljohnsons.com