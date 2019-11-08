Bacon Social House and Tivoli Brewing Company Team Up to Create Peachy Keen Brunch Beer

DENVER — Denver-based eatery Bacon Social House collaborated with Tivoli Brewing Company on a new beer that has been specially crafted to pair with brunch favorites. This modern twist on a breakfast beer is a rapid fermentation ale made using the Scandanavian farmhouse strain of yeast, kveik, to create a rich and fruity base. The flavor is accentuated with the addition of peach puree which was made from nearly 200 pounds of fresh Palisade Peaches and lands at an easy-drinking 4.5-5% ABV. Peachy Keen Brunch Beer will be available at Bacon Social House’s Sunnyside and Littleton locations starting Thursday, November 7, 2019.

“This was a great opportunity to work with Tivoli and to create something new,” said Eric Hulme, the Culinary Manager of Bacon Social House’s Sunnyside location. “As great of a state for beer as Colorado is, I believe there’s a gap between food and beer. So our goal was to combine the thought of beer and food as one. To create something from the ground up in a collaborative way between brewer and chef.

This is the next new wave of collaborative beer brewing.”

Peachy Keen Brunch Beer is the perfect refreshing complement to rich and hearty brunch dishes like Bacon Social House’s signature flight of six flavors of bacon and their fried chicken and buttermilk waffles with sausage gravy.

Bacon Social House plans to work with Tivoli on other variations of Brunch Beer in the future and is looking forward to an ongoing collaborative relationship with the brewery.

About Bacon Social House

Founded in Denver, Colorado in 2015 by owner David Dill, Bacon Social House features a bacon-forward menu filled with twists on American classics. Serving brunch 7 days a week as well as dinner and happy hour at select locations.

Locations:

Denver, CO – Sunnyside, opened 2015 (serving brunch only)

Littleton, CO, opened May 2019 (brunch, dinner, and happy hour available)

Minneapolis, MN, opened August 2019 (brunch, dinner, and happy hour available)

About Tivoli Brewing Company

Tivoli Brewing Co. is Colorado’s oldest brewery, originally established in 1859 and re-established on Auraria Campus in August, 2015. Tivoli produces some of Colorado’s oldest beer recipes as well as new, innovative recipes at its original brewery site.

Locations:

Denver, CO – 900 Auraria Pkwy #240, opened 2015

DEN Airport – Tom’s Urban, opened 2018

For More Information

https://www.baconsocialhouse.com/