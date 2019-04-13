Axle Brewing Co. to Release Secret Meeting Baltic Porter

FERNDALE, Mich. — Taking their fifth deep dive into the world of complex barrel-aged beers, Axle Brewing Co. in Ferndale will launch the latest iteration of their popular Livernois Barrel Project on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ‘Secret Meeting’ is a 13 percent ABV rye-barrel aged Baltic Porter with strong notes of chocolate, vanilla and marshmallow, an ideal sipper for Michigan’s early spring.

After several months of aging in Detroit City Distillery rye barrels, Secret Meeting features the characteristically deep and rich smoothness of a classic Baltic Porter while boasting unique flavors that make Axle’s Livernois Barrel Project stand-out from the crowd.

“We are really excited about this beer. Its name was inspired by a secret meeting in the basement of our brains and Adam Beratta and his team have made something truly special. It’s a strong beer, but with really deep & nuanced flavor profiles that evolve in the glass. Fans of Wolf Tone and our 2018 Livernois Barrel Project releases will love everything about this beer!” said Axle president Dan Riley.

Secret Meeting will be available on tap at the taproom starting Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. A limited number of 500 ML bottles will be available exclusively at Livernois Tap ($13 each, limit one case per person).

