Axle Brewing Co. Releases 2019 Wolf Tone BBA Imperial Stout

FERNDALE, Mich. — Earlier this month, Axle Brewing Company announced they would close their taproom and brewery on June 30 as they pursued a buyer to grow their brand. On the heels of this news, Axle is releasing the stunning 2019 Wolf Tone BBA Imperial Stout. In 2018, Wolf Tone was the first release in the brewery’s popular Livernois Barrel Project series. The inaugural release in 2018 was named one of the ‘Top 5 Michigan Beers’ by Detroit Free Press Spirits Editor, Robert Allen.

This 2019 edition delivers on the promise of its predecessor.

“We are thrilled to be able to share the 2019 Wolf Tone with our thirsty guests and loyal supporters. It’s a powerful, elegant and soulful beer that mirrors the incredibly passionate sentiments we’ve experienced over the past 2 years in Ferndale and particularly the past 2 weeks. We promised this month would end with a scream not a whisper, and this beer embraces that promise with a howl!” said Axle president Dan Riley.

Deeply resonant and nuanced, the beer is inspired by a sound produced when a note matches the natural resonating frequency of the body of a musical instrument, producing a sustaining over tone that expands and amplifies the original. Big notes of chocolate & bourbon and balanced heat echo its predecessor albeit with a touch more viscosity.

Wolf Tone is now available at the taproom while supplies last in 500 ML bottles ($13, limit 12), 16 oz. cans ($40 for 4-pack, limit 3) and on draft.

Keep up with Axle Brewing Co.

Website: axlebrewing.com/wordpress

Facebook: Axle Brewing Co

Instagram: @AxleBrewingCo

Twitter: @AxleBrewing

About Axle Brewing Company

Axle Brewing Company is a Detroit-area craft brewery dedicated to producing classic beer styles with a modern edge. Led by President Dan Riley & Head Brewer Adam Beratta, they began distributing beers through area wholesalers in late September 2015 in both retail stores and on draft in bars and restaurants. In June of 2017, Axle opened Livernois Tap, a modern beer hall-style destination and brewery in the South end of Ferndale, MI. Located at the intersection of Detroit and suburban communities, Axle’s Livernois Tap welcomes beer-lovers from around Southeast Michigan to come together, drink craft brews and cider and devour inspired beer food in a stunning setting. In early 2018, Axle launched the Livernois Barrel Project focused on limited production beers aged in spirits barrels & available exclusively at their Ferndale taproom. All of the beers in this series are free of adjuncts, and the result of well made beer, oak and time.