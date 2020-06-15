Avery Tap Room and Restaurant Announces June 24 Reopening

BOULDER, Colo. – Avery Brewing Company announces the reopening of their Tap Room and Restaurant for in-person dining on Wednesday, June 24. The Avery team is working hard to set up a successful and safe experience for everyone.

“We want to make sure that we’re reopening safely. When we reopen, we’ll have new Tap Room and Restaurant procedures that we’ll be following to ensure the safest possible experience for everyone,” says Ray Decker, Director of Hospitality at Avery. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be getting our staff and space ready to offer the full Avery experience, while following the state’s new health and distancing recommendations.”

In addition to an updated layout to increase table spacing inside the restaurant, Avery will expand their patio space, allowing additional outdoor seating options for guests on both their patio and lawn. Avery will also introduce a new food menu to compliment 30+ Tap Room Rarities and Avery classics on tap. Curbside pickup service will continue, with beer and food to-go available for online order.

The entire Avery team appreciates the ongoing support of all their fans and neighbors through this difficult time. “We are beyond thankful for everyone’s support and compassion over the last couple of months, and can’t wait to share our beer, food, and love again,” Decker says.

More details on Tap Room and Restaurant hours and reopening procedures will be shared on Avery’s blog in the coming weeks.

About Avery Brewing Company

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, Avery believes that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, including The Maharaja Imperial IPA, and Barrel-Aged 16ers like Vanilla Bean Stout. Discover what great beer can do to your world. Beer First. The Rest Will Follow.

For More Information: blog.averybrewing.com/avery-tap-room-and-restaurant-announces-june-24th-reopening-98f40cb60470