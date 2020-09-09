Avery Expands Sparkle Hard Seltzer Line in 2021

BOULDER, Colo. — Avery Brewing Company, a creative craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces new flavors and a fresh brand look for its Sparkle Glacier Spiked Seltzers. Beginning in January and February of 2021, the Sparkle Variety Pack will include four flavors, with Mango joining the original Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, and CranRazhard seltzers. Avery will also launch a new Sparkle Berry Pack with four brand new, berry-forward flavors: Blackberry Açaí, Strawberry Watermelon, Blueberry Lemon, and Red Raspberry.

Avery’s brewers spent months trying different flavor combinations for the new Sparkle BerryPack. After sampling a wide variety ofoptions, the team crafted four clean, refreshing, and all-natural hard seltzers all focused on well-known berries.

Along with the launch of the Sparkle Berry Pack and new flavors, the Sparkle portfolio will also receive an updated look that highlights Sparkle’s Colorado roots, all-natural ingredients, and locally sourced water.

The Avery brewers’ goal with the new Mango and berry flavors was to continue Sparkle’s characteristic light, crisp, and clean flavor profile without additional sweetening. All eight Sparkle varieties have handpicked, quality ingredients, zero added sugars, 100 calories, and 1.5 g carbs.

The new Sparkle Variety and Sparkle Berry twelve packs will hit shelves in January and February of 2021.Avery plans to distribute Sparkle mixed twelve packs among its entire national distribution footprint. Find Sparkle near you with Avery’s brew finder: http://www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder

About Avery Brewing Company

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, Avery believes that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, including The Maharaja Imperial IPA,and Barrel-Aged 16ers like Vanilla Bean Stout. Discover what great beer can do to your world. Beer First. The Rest Will Follow. Learn more at www.averybrewing.com.