Avery Brewing Company to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

BOULDER, Colorado – Avery Brewing Company, a part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce its 30th Anniversary, that’s three decades of brewing excellence. To celebrate the milestone, Avery Brewing Company will host a 30th Anniversary Invitational Beer Festival and release a special beer, the Anniversary Barrel-Aged Strong Ale.

The 30th Anniversary Invitational Beer Festival, which will bring together breweries and beer that have inspired Avery Brewing Company over the past 30 years, will take place on July 29 at Avery Brewing Company. The Festival will be a ticketed event that features beer, food trucks, live music and more.

“Avery is extremely proud to be marking our 30th anniversary — a significant milestone we are thankful to achieve,” said Elton Andres Knight, CEO of Mahou, USA. “To all of our employees, customers and friends, it is with a tremendous amount of gratitude that I offer you all a very sincere thank you for your continued support of Avery. We hope to be able to share the celebration of our anniversary with you at this event.”

In honor of the milestone, Avery Brewing Company is releasing a special anniversary brew. The Anniversary Barrel-Aged Strong Ale represents 30 years of brewing experience by blending various styles and brewing techniques.

The Anniversary Barrel-Aged Strong Ale is barrel-aged exclusively in Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Barrels, resulting in a high ABV of 12 percent. Pouring a deep amber color, the Strong Ale is a true masterpiece, highlighting and celebrating Avery’s in a bottle.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has made our journey possible,” said Adam Avery, Founder of Avery Brewing Company. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries of brewing and creating exceptional beers. Here’s to the next 30 years of brewing the best damn beer around, and to all the good times that come with it.”

Avery Brewing Company is looking forward to hosting the 30th Anniversary Invitational Beer Festival and celebrating with fans, fellow brewers and partners on Saturday, July 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Avery Brewing Company.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

About Avery Brewing Company

At Avery Brewing Company, we are enthusiastic curators of all things beer. From our home in Boulder, Colorado, we use nearly 30 years of brewing experience to deliver fan favorites and bold innovations to curious beer lovers everywhere. Join us and we’ll guide you through the limitless world of craft beer with offerings like White Rascal, our flagship Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, and an impressive barrel-aged series.

Beer First. The Rest Will Follow.

For More Information:

https://www.averybrewing.com