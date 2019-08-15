Avery Brewing Co. Partners with University Of Colorado On Stampede Lager

BOULDER, Colo. – Avery Brewing Company, a pioneering craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces Stampede, a Colorado Gold Lager created in collaboration with University of Colorado Athletics.

The University of Colorado felt like a natural partner for Avery Brewing Company. Both long-standing institutions value innovation, quality, and their Boulder home. By teaming up, Avery and CU saw an opportunity to create a locally inspired craft beer that would promote and celebrate the trailblazing spirit of Boulder within and beyond the city. Close neighbors and longtime friends, Avery employs many CU graduates and students, including Travis Rupp, Avery’s Beer Archeologist and full time Classics Professor at CU Boulder. Rupp fostered the introductions that began this collaborative project. With so many close connections to the university, the Avery team was excited to work on this new beer.

“Boulder is my home, and I’ve been rooting for the Buffs since becoming a Coloradoan 35 years ago,” says Adam Avery, founder of Avery Brewing Company. “It’s a dream come true to partner with such a great university. I’m surrounded by CU grads here at the brewery who are just as psyched as I am about this beer! Let’s Go Buffs!”

To envision a brand icon worthy of Boulder, Avery engaged artist Neil Shigley, nationally acclaimed artist and creator of Avery’s current can art. Inspired by one of the most recognizable mascots in college sports, Shigley captured the dynamic, charging image of Ralphie, the American Bison. Ralphie famously leads CU’s football team onto the field at every home game, before kickoff and the start of the second half, a tradition that started in 1967. She was a perfect mascot for Boulder’s new hometown beer.

“We’re excited to partner with the Avery Brewing Company on this unique endeavor,” said Rick George, CU’s athletic director. “The artwork of Ralphie on the cans is spectacular and really adds to making this a true homegrown, Boulder product.”

For the artwork inside the cans, Avery’s brewers crafted a crisp, clean, and immensely drinkable Colorado Gold Lager. Pure Rocky Mountain water sourced from CU and Avery’s home state forms the base of this refreshing beer. At 4.5% ABV, Stampede will be a welcome, easy-drinking choice at Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, tailgates, and bars and liquor stores across Colorado and select nationwide locations. Go Buffs!

Stampede will be distributed in twelve packs of 12-ounce cans starting in late August. Find Stampede near you with Avery’s brew finder: http://www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder

