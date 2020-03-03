Avery Brewing Co. Launches Six-Pack Whiskey Barrel-Aged Stout

Boulder, Colo. — Avery Brewing Company, an innovative craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces Night Warden, a whiskey barrel-aged stout aged to enjoy every day. Night Warden is the newest member of Avery’s Barrel-Aged Series and will be available year-round in six-packs of 12oz cans.

The Avery Brew Crew has over 15 years of experience perfecting barrel-aged beers. Avery’s steadfast commitment to quality while pushing the limits of brewing has built an extensive portfolio of massive gold foils that Adam Avery loves. But Adam also wanted a barrel-aged beer that he didn’t have to save for special occasions.

Avery’s brewers love a good whiskey, so they intentionally chose fresh whiskey barrels over Bourbon barrels to age their new stout. Using their extensive barrel-aging expertise, they crafted Night Warden to have both rich barrel-aged characteristics and a reasonable ABV.

A balanced, roasted malt bill and strong notes of vanilla and caramel from the whiskey barrels make Night Warden smooth and full-bodied. At 8.2% ABV and in a convenient six-pack, Night Warden will soon be a staple in the fridges of beer lovers everywhere (especially Adam’s).

Night Warden will bedistributed in six-packs of 12-ounce cans beginning in early April. Find NightWarden near you with Avery’s brew finder: http://www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder.

About Avery Brewing Company:

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beerand to reveal its powe. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style WhiteAle, The Maharaja Imperial IPA, and a nationally acclaimed Barrel-Aging program.Beer First. The Rest Will Follow. Learn more at www.averybrewing.com.