AVBC Hires Keagan Mahoney as Area Sales Manager For San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin

BOONVILLE, California – Northern California’s Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced the expansion of its team with the addition of Keagan Mahoney as Area Sales Manager for the Bay Area’s San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties. Further focusing on gaining a strong presence in the brewery’s home market, AVBC continues to invest in the future of the brewery and its team members.

“Keagan’s extensive sales experience and relationships, both in the Bay Area’s craft beverages and fine food industries, will help elevate AVBC’s sales channels in our home market ,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “He’ll be an important asset to our California sales team as we look to continue growth in 2022.”

Keagan joins AVBC with a strong understanding of the food and beverage sales industries. A true local who was born and raised in San Francisco, his experience includes overseeing sales in San Francisco for Port Seafoods and DBI Beverage. He also has extensive knowledge of the inner workings of beverage retail after serving as beverage manager at Cal Mart, one of the oldest independently owned stores in San Francisco.

In his role as Area Sales Manager at AVBC, Keagan will be responsible for managing all area sales relationships, both retail and on premise. His territory will focus on San Mateo, San Francisco, and Marin counties.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

