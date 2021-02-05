Autumn Arch Beer Project to Release First Cellar Series Beers

NEWARK, Del. — Autumn Arch Beer Project, Newark, DE’s premiere small-batch experimental brewery is thrilled to announce its exclusive, Valentine’s Day double bottle release of ‘I Love Who You Are’ Golden Sour and ‘I Love Who You Ain’t’ Dark Sour. This is the first release in the ‘Cellar Series’ of American barrel-aged sour beers from Autumn Arch.

‘I Love Who You Are’ intentionally delivers bold bursts of tartness, while ‘I Love Who You Ain’t’ offers deep tones of port wine and caramel to balance the palate. Autumn Arch pays homage to OutKast’s So Fresh, So Clean, in this Valentine’s release which will be sold as a two-pack:

I Love Who You Are – Golden Sour – Light and effervescent, this golden sour was conditioned on mangoes at the peak-of-ripeness and pops with a profound funky tartness and earthy oak flavors (7% ABV).

I Love Who You Ain’t – Dark Sour – Conditioned on cherries and strawberries whose aromas mingle with a quintessential sour funkiness. Flavors of port wine and caramel are balanced by a subtle tartness in this dark and rich farmhouse sour (7% ABV).

WHEN: These festively funky brews will be available for purchase at Autumn Arch Beer Project beginning at 12PM EST on Saturday, February 6. They will be sold as a two-pack including each variant for $36, while supplies last.

Autumn Arch Beer Project is observing all state-regulated COVID-19 precautions. Reservations are required and can be made via the website.

WHERE: Autumn Arch Beer Project: 810 Pencader Dr. Suite CNewark, DE 19702

About Autumn Arch Beer Project:

Autumn Arch Beer project is a local small-batch, experimental brewery located in Newark, Delaware specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Founded by brothers and UD engineering grads, with fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles and an entrepreneurial focus, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers and sour beers of the highest character. The brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing visitors in close proximity to the beer brewing process. In addition to their bountiful brews and unique space, Autumn Arch hosts regular events including a run club, Sunday yoga and dog-friendly days. Food trucks are regularly hosted on-site to give guests the opportunity to pair beers with the best of local area cuisine. Hours of operation, event/food schedules and reservations are available online at www.autumnarch.com.