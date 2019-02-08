Austin Eastciders Releases Pear Rosemary Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Craft cidery Austin Eastciders brightens up the dog days of winter with warm, seasonal flavors in its new Pear Rosemary Cider release. The new cider is part of the Maker’s Stash series, an experimental line of limited release ciders launched last year with its inaugural Lemon Ginger Cider. Pear Rosemary is available in six-packs starting February 1 in all Austin Eastciders markets and on draft at their Collaboratory located in East Austin.

“Our Pear Rosemary cider is a semi-sweet cider with a slightly higher alcohol content. This complex cider hits the taste buds with the culinary freshness of rosemary on the front, and undertones of sweet pear on the finish,” said Brittany Perlo, Master Cidermaker, Austin Eastciders. “This flavor was first created as a small batch cider for our tap room. It sold out within hours and we knew we had to bring this delicious cider back for everyone to experience.”

Each iteration of the Maker’s Stash series features unique can artwork. The Pear Rosemary can is emblazoned with the artwork of Austin-bred and Brooklyn-based artist Steffi Lynn.

“Americans are falling in love with cider all over again and we’re excited to release our second Maker’s Stash cider, Pear Rosemary,” said Brad McKeever, President, Austin Eastciders. “This product line provides us the opportunity to experiment with unique flavor combinations and collaborate with local artists on our can artwork.”

Austin Eastciders Maker’s Stash Pear Rosemary Cider combines bittersweet apples, a blend of bright Anjou, Bartlett, Comice and Bosc pears with a touch of rosemary. It hits store shelves in all Austin Eastciders markets on February 1, 2019. It is 6.6% ABV and is available in 6-pack cans.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin,Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has six cider varieties, including Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders like Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Super Dry Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.