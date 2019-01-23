Austin Eastciders Expands Distribution to Arizona

AUSTIN, Texas– Austin Eastciders, the number one craft cider in Texas, rolls out its line of easy-drinking ciders to the Arizona market this month. Hensley Beverage Company is the wholesale partner for the venture.

“The cider category grew over 10 percent in 2018,” said Brad McKeever, president of Austin Eastciders. “Austin Eastciders is proud to be a leader in the movement to return cider to its pre-Prohibition prominence as the official drink of America.”

“The opportunity to partner with a hot brand like Austin Eastciders has us very excited at Hensley Beverage,” said Robert Knutsen, brand manager ofHensley Beverage Company. “We see Austin Eastciders as the perfect complement to our portfolio that offers many of the very best brands in the world.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Austin Eastciders offers a portfolio of dry, easy-drinking cider with two-thirds less sugar than most other ciders. The brand’s Original Dry Cider, Blood Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit and a variety pack will be available in the Arizona market.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using all-natural ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has five cider varieties, including Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also producers a rotating line of limited release ciders like Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Cider. Austin Eastciders is leading the craft cider movement, shipping over 50,000 barrels of cider in 2018. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders is available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12 oz. cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.