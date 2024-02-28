Atwater Brewery Launches D Light to Retail

DETROIT, Mich.— D Light, the ultra-popular low calorie, low carb brew that was exclusively sold at Comerica Park in the 2023 season is now available at retail!

What is D Light? D Light is a light-bodied and refreshing craft beer with only 95 calories, 2.6 carbs per 12 oz serving, and 4.2% ABV. In short: this beer is a homerun. It’s the perfect light beer for any occasion, but it pairs especially well with a Tiger’s victory!

The beer will be sold in twelve pack 12 oz cans, as well as four pack 16 oz cans. This brew will be available at most local retailers, and can be found using our beer finder at atwaterbeer.com/beer-finder.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ultimate Light Beer to Michigan consumers. Low in calories and carbohydrates, this beer is high on home-town pride. We view the iconic Detroit ‘D’ on the packaging as a badge of honor for the hardworking people of this city. Join us in raising a can this summer, to you, to us, and to Detroit. Cheers!”

A portion of the proceeds from D Light sales will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, the official charity of the Detroit Tigers. The mission of the Detroit Tigers Foundation is to enhance lives through the game of baseball, with a focus on youth, education and recreation.

“We are thrilled about the success of the D-Light beer collaboration with Atwater at Comerica Park, and we are excited to announce the extension of this partnership to retail,” Shannon Lapsley, Director of Foundations for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment said. “The expansion into retail means that fans of the Tigers and the beer alike will enjoy greater accessibility. Furthermore, the Detroit Tigers Foundation and its beneficiaries will reap the rewards from the proceeds generated.”

Keep a look out for more exciting new brew releases from Atwater in 2024.

