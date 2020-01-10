Attic Brewing Co. Announces Grand Opening

PHILADELPHIA — A new addition to Philly’s craft beer scene has arrived in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. Attic Brewing Company is announcing its Grand Opening on January 17th coinciding with the 100 year anniversary of the start of prohibition. Among a growing brewery scene in the Northwest Philadelphia area, Attic is the first craft brewery in Germantown. They are opening their doors for soft opening sneak peaks on Friday and Saturday’s from 5pm-10pm, offering craft beers that are brewed on site and guest taps.

Attic Brewing transformed the former Blaisdell Paper Pencil Company, built in 1893, into a ten barrel brew house and taproom to serve as a social hub for the Germantown community. Attic Brewing maintains the historic aesthetics of the area inside and outside of the brewery.

In the taproom, Attic has given another life to vintage lighting from J&N Lighting, reclaimed furniture, an 1890’s back bar, and a custom 40 foot front bar built by Philadelphia Salvage from repurposed materials (the longest they’ve ever made!) Owners Laura and Todd Lacy also outsourced to the community for local artists to showcase their work on a huge 15 foot wall display in the taproom.

Attic Brewing prides itself on being community oriented and environmentally friendly with almost all Germantown area staff. Visit Attic Brewing as soon as they open their doors to enjoy themed nights, live music, games and more as we roll into the New Year!

Highlights:

Grand Opening weekend Friday Jan. 17th 2pm-11pm and Saturday Jan. 18th 12pm-11pm with themed festivities, live music from Parlour Noir, food trucks and giveaways Attic Brewing Grand Opening

Thursday Jan. 16th – 1920’s ticketed pre-opening event prohibition themed, catered food, live music by Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society jazz band, speciality cocktails, beer specials and vintage candy bar! Get tickets now Attic Brewing Pre-Opening Event

Taproom open 7 days a week

Weekly themed nights including Metal Mondays and Quizzo

10 barrel brew house and taproom

14 beers on tap, local cider, wine & spirits and signature cocktails

Deke’s BBQ available from next door or BYOFood

Attic’s home is a former Blaisdell Paper Pencil Company that was transformed as part of the ‘Moving Forward’ Project in Wayne Junction.

For More Information: atticbrewing.com