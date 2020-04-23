Atlas Brew Works Releases Hand Sanitizer and Ninja Sauce Belgian Pale Ale

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Atlas Brew Works, located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, is excited to unveil its seasonal release, Ninja Sauce, now available for takeout and delivery. Not your typical Belgian Pale Ale, the light-bodied, fruity, and extremely drinkable beer balances tropical Mosaic hops with subtle spice and bright citrus notes from the Belgian yeast. New this year, and just in time for Earth Day, Atlas invites customers to Rip and Recycle their Ninja Sauce cans with its new “zipper” exterior.

“To maintain our desire to be good environmental stewards at Atlas, we came to understand that shrink wrapped and sticker labeled cans cannot be recycled so we collaborated with our can manufacturer on a solution,” said Atlas Brew Works Founder & CEO Justin Cox. “Our Ninja Sauce cans now feature a serrated label so beer drinkers can easily rip off the label and recycle the can.”

Guests are invited to order Atlas Ivy City and Atlas Half Street pickup and deliveries on ToastTab. Also available beginning this week is hand sanitizer made in-brewery to add to online purchases.

To celebrate the Ninja Sauce release, Atlas will host a virtual happy hour for fans, friends, and family on Friday, May 1. For more information on the virtual happy hour, forthcoming Ninja Sauce market availability, the #RipAndRecycle initiative, and more, visit Atlas’ Instagram, Twitter, or www.atlasbrewworks.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. The larger second location opened across from Nationals Park in early-April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

For More Information:

https://www.toasttab.com/locations/15810c6f-744e-418d-b6a6-d15ac5691229#!/