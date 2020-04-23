Atlas Brew Works Releases Hand Sanitizer and Ninja Sauce Belgian Pale Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Atlas Brew Works, located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, is excited to unveil its seasonal release, Ninja Sauce, now available for takeout and delivery. Not your typical Belgian Pale Ale, the light-bodied, fruity, and extremely drinkable beer balances tropical Mosaic hops with subtle spice and bright citrus notes from the Belgian yeast. New this year, and just in time for Earth Day, Atlas invites customers to Rip and Recycle their Ninja Sauce cans with its new “zipper” exterior.

“To maintain our desire to be good environmental stewards at Atlas, we came to understand that shrink wrapped and sticker labeled cans cannot be recycled so we collaborated with our can manufacturer on a solution,” said Atlas Brew Works Founder & CEO Justin Cox. “Our Ninja Sauce cans now feature a serrated label so beer drinkers can easily rip off the label and recycle the can.”

Guests are invited to order Atlas Ivy City and Atlas Half Street pickup and deliveries on ToastTab. Also available beginning this week is hand sanitizer made in-brewery to add to online purchases.

To celebrate the Ninja Sauce release, Atlas will host a virtual happy hour for fans, friends, and family on Friday, May 1. For more information on the virtual happy hour, forthcoming Ninja Sauce market availability, the #RipAndRecycle initiative, and more, visit Atlas’ Instagram, Twitter, or www.atlasbrewworks.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. The larger second location opened across from Nationals Park in early-April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

For More Information:
https://www.toasttab.com/locations/15810c6f-744e-418d-b6a6-d15ac5691229#!/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.