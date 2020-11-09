Atlas Brew Works Expands Direct Shipping to Virginia and Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, D.C. — DC-based craft brewery, Atlas Brew Works is excited to announce the expansion of its direct shipping program to two states: Virginia and Pennsylvania. Residents can now have Atlas’ solar-powered craft beers delivered right to their doors.

“We are very excited to launch this program where Virginians and Pennsylvanians can have our fresh solar powered beer delivered right to their doorstep,” says Justin Cox Founder & CEO. “We can now reach a lot of beer fans that can’t necessarily find our beer in their local stores or restaurants. And for everyone, the convenience of having Atlas delivered to your doorstep will be a great amenity.”

Virginians and Pennsylvanians can order Atlas’ core beer lineup like Ponzi West Coast IPA, Dance of Days Pale Ale, Bullpen Pilsner, District Common Craft Lager, Blood Orange Gose, and Silent Neighbor Pumpernickel Stout. Seasonal offerings will also be available to order including Festbier, while supplies last, and the new Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear Double IPA, beginning this November. Those wanting to sample a little bit of everything can order a “build your own” 12-pack or 24-pack.

With the holidays around the corner, purchase one of Atlas Brew Works’ monthly subscription boxes for a loved one. Starting from $25.98, options include the Hop Head’s Delight for fans of hoppy beers, Lager Down Easy, Nerd Out, Seasonal, or a specialty Brewers’ Curated. Monthly subscription perks also include access to limited release beers when available, upcoming exclusive merch, and more. Direct shipping orders for 21+ can be made at shop.atlasbrewworks.com.

Atlas Brew Works promotes environmental stewardship not only through its solar-powered facility, but also by packaging its beer in cans rather than bottles, through water recapturing programs, and donating spent grain to local farms for feed and compost. For more information on Atlas Brew Works, its expansion, and beers, please visit www.atlasbrewworks.com or contact Avery Lewis at avery@lindarothpr.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. Its second location opened across from Nationals Park in early-April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. Virginia and Pennsylvania residents can now order Atlas through direct shipping. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

