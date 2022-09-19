Atlantucky Brewing Releases ‘Naptoberfest’

ATLANTA, Georgia – Atlantucky Brewing is proud to launch its newest beer, “Naptoberfest,” as a nod to the international holiday, Oktoberfest, held in Munich, Germany from Sep. 17 to Oct. 3. The beer release for Nappy Roots Day on Friday, Sept. 16 will be accompanied by the release of “Random Thoughts,” the debut single from the group’s upcoming ninth full-length studio album, slated to release in the first quarter of 2023.

As a 5.7 percent alcohol-by-volume märzen, the Naptoberfest beer will provide a seasonal addition to the brewery’s current offerings. The European lager will be available during a public Nappy Hour event co-hosted by the brewery and the members of Nappy Roots on Nappy Roots Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96. The Nappy Hour event will be followed with a party and special performance from Nappy Roots, Svnday and Phresh Ali from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Oktoberfest is one of our favorite holidays, and we wanted to put a twist on it with our Nappy flavor,” Atlantucky Co-Owner Skinny DeVille said. “This addition will give beer lovers a chance to taste the flavors of Oktoberfest and begin the fall with something fresh and a hint of Nappy.”

Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The Grammy Award-nominated group began experimenting at their home brewery, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Akerz and a Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends build their own brewery from the ground up. The show recently won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the 2021 Rome International Film Festival. Atlantucky celebrated the opening of its new taproom and brewhouse in February 2022.

