Atlantic Brewing Company Promotes Alexander Maffucci to Corporate President

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Atlantic Brewing Company of Bar Harbor is pleased to announce the promotion of Alexander Maffucci to corporate president.

Maffucci has been with Atlantic Brewing for nearly a decade, currently as director of operations since 2017.

Maffucci holds a degree in policy economics from the University of New Hampshire and worked at Adams State University prior to coming to Atlantic Brewing in a managerial position. For More Information visit atlanticbrewing.com and facebook.com/atlanticbrewing.

About Atlantic Brewing Company

The Atlantic Brewing Company began brewing in 1990 inside the Lompoc Cafe in one barrel batches. As demand grew we moved to Town Hill and began brewing on a 15 barrel system. Producing local favorites like Real Ale and Coal Porter, Atlantic has been a staple in downeast for over 20 years. Now with two locations in Bar Harbor, we strive to produce quality craft beers using Maine grown ingredients.