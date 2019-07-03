Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing to Open Brewpub in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing will soon open a brewpub in Birmingham, Alabama. This will mark the brewery’s first taproom outside of Atlanta and first location with a full food and beverage menu.

Monday Night’s planned 10,000-square-foot brewpub promises to have the most robust taplist of any of their spaces. It will serve 30 brews on tap, including small batch IPAs from West Midtown’s Hop Hut, barrel-aged and sour beers from the Garage, and guest taps from local breweries—as well as a full bar with wine and cocktails. The food menu is currently being developed, and will offer simple, shareable fare built for beer pairings.

Monday Night’s new brewpub will be a key part of Third & Urban’s Denham Building, a mixed-use project currently in development in the Parkside District neighborhood. The location will also feature an inviting patio and event space within walking distance to Railroad Park, Regions Field, and a variety of other restaurants, bars, and breweries.

“We feel strongly about having a presence in Alabama. This was the first state Monday Night Brewing expanded to outside of Georgia, and our beer has been really well received,” said Monday Night Brewing Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Heck. “There’s so much energy in Birmingham right now. We jumped at the chance to partner with another innovative company in Third & Urban to expand to an awesome Southeastern city near and dear to our hearts.”

“We’re really excited to have Monday Night on board. This is going to be a special development, and Monday Night Brewing’s expansion is a testament to the magnetism of Birmingham’s Parkside District,” said Third & Urban Principal Hank Farmer.

While much is still in the planning stages, Monday Night hopes to be open no later than Q1 2020.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen human relationships over some of the best beer of country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Find out more about their award-winning selection of beers at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.

About the Denham Building

Anchoring the west side of Birmingham’s fastest growing district, the Denham Building offers businesses, shops and restaurants a place among the city’s creative Parkside community. Originally the Merchants and Manufacturer’s Terminal Building in 1927, and named after its original architects, Denham, Van Keuren & Denham, this newly revitalized building remains a symbol of innovation, commerce and connection, and will become a hub of activity, where goods, idea, and energy pass again. Check out where Birmingham Connects by visiting www.denhambldg.com.

About Third & Urban

Third & Urban are Developers Building Community—modern, culture-rich adaptive reuse and urban infill that anchors people not just city blocks; that retains context, history and experience, not just tenants; and that creates culture and connection, not just ROI. The Atlanta-based company is focused in the southeastern United States, engaging in a deliberate value creation process to produce truly unique destinations and best- in-class results for office, retail and residential spaces. The firm seeks opportunities in markets that exhibit a high quality of life, a strong workforce and consistent job growth. With more than 1,200,000 square feet across the Southeast, Third & Urban has developed more than $300,000,000 in institutional grade urban projects. For more information, please visit www.thirdandurban.com.