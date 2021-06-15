Atlanta Brewing Company Appoints Alton C. Shields as President and General Manager.

ATLANTA, GA – What do you get when you combine “The Original Craft Brewery in Georgia” with “The Vintage Brand Revivalist” you get the relaunch and meteoric rise of the “Oldest, Coldest and Boldest” craft beers in the South representing the ATL as “Soul of the City”. Alton C. Shields has joined Atlanta Brewing Company as its new President and General Manager. An experienced business leader, Alton will lead the company in a new strategic direction including bringing new light into the fast-growing Atlanta beer market and expanding ABC into an urban lifestyle brand.

Alton is a food industry executive with over thirty-five (35) years of management and executive leadership experience in food processing, packaging, bottling, and restaurant operations. He has been a field and corporate operations executive for some of the largest corporate, franchise, and start-up food & beverage companies in the country, and he now brings his talents to Atlanta Brewing Company.

“We are excited to have Alton take over as new President and General Manager. We believe he will continue to grow the company, expand our brands, and position us as the brewery to beat,” said Atlanta Brewing Owner, Dave Peterson. “Alton brings the sales, manufacturing, business, and leadership skills needed to create and manage the aggressive growth we have planned.”

Alton was previously Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits, successfully selling the brand to a local Atlanta company in May 2019.  He was also part of the creative team that developed and brought Ou-Oui! Premium Rum Liqueur to the US Market.

Alton is also the Founder, President & CEO of The INFINITY Cos., Inc., a multi-faceted management consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, GA and Birmingham, AL, concentrating in commercial real estate & site development, business brokering, capital acquisition and small business development.  He is married to Sylvia A. Burley-Shields and has one adult son.

Alton is a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. degree in Industrial Management & Engineering and attended graduate school at Louisiana State University where he concentrated his studies in Marketing.  He is also a graduate of the Leadership Development Program at the prestigious Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC.

About Atlanta Brewing Company

Atlanta Brewing Company was founded in 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia at a time where there were only 200 or so microbreweries throughout the country. It has weathered 26 years in Atlanta and is proud to be the oldest craft brewery in the state. Known for award winning beers such as Hoplanta and Soul of the City, they proudly focus on quality control and brewing innovative beers to attract a diverse beer following. The taproom is located in the Midtown Westside Brewery District and is dog friendly, family-friend, has 20 beers on tap and is open to the public Wednesday – Sunday for on sight consumption. Atlanta Brewing Co’s mission is to connect their community to the past, present and future of Atlanta through the craft beer experience and looks forward to continuing serving the city it loves. 

https://atlantabrewing.com/

