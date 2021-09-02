Atlanta Brewing Appoints New Head Brewer

Atlanta Brewing Co. is excited to announce their new Head Brewer, Spencer Willis.

An experienced head brewer, Spencer has been in the beer scene since 2014 having worked at breweries in Georgia and Florida. While receiving his masters in sports management in Tallahassee, Spencer was bartending for a local brewery. They needed some extra help, so he went in the back and started cleaning kegs, 3 months later he brewed his first batch. “Our head brewer trained me on the basics of brewing, and I ended up falling in love with the process,” says Spencer. “Brewing is the perfect combination of art and science, I love using my creativity to come up with fun recipes, while using hard data to ensure all stats come out accordingly.”

Spencer joined the team in August and has already hit the ground running by implementing a complete brewhouse procedure overhaul, hiring 2 additional members of the production team, including a lab tech and creating a new taproom exclusive beer menu. “Quality and consistency are my main priority in every aspect, and it’s something ABC has executed well throughout the years, but now I want to focus on bringing back Atlanta Brewing towards the forefront of the Atlanta beer community. I’m working to make us a household name.”

Spencer is a graduate of FSU with a B.S degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Sports Management. He is also a member of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas and working towards being the leading member of the Georgia district.

About Atlanta Brewing Company

Atlanta Brewing Company was founded in 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia at a time where there were only 200 or so microbreweries throughout the country. It has weathered 28 years in Atlanta and is proud to be the oldest craft brewery in the state. Known for award winning beers such as Hoplanta and Soul of the City, they proudly focus on quality control and brewing innovative beers to attract a diverse beer following. The taproom is located in the Midtown Westside Brewery District and is dog friendly, family-friend, has 20 beers on tap and is open to the public Wednesday – Sunday for on sight consumption. Atlanta Brewing Co’s mission is to connect their community to the past, present, and future of Atlanta through the craft beer experience and looks forward to continuing serving the city it loves.