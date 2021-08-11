Atlanta Brewing Announces Newest Aquarium Series Beer: Moray IPA

ATLANTA – Atlanta Brewing proudly announces their newest collaboration beer with Georgia Aquarium.

Brewed in partnership with Georgia Aquarium, proceeds from this and other Georgia Aquarium series beers goes to support research and conservation of marine life globally.

A tropical IPA brewed with Motueka & Rakau hops, “Moray IPA is shockingly tropical, with a soft body and mouth feel,” says cellarman Josh Lyons. “Paired best with light summer fare, ripe fruit and lazy hot sunsets. Umbrellas and beach chairs sold separately.”

The latest aquarium release with Atlanta Brewing features a unique animal found in warm climates: the green moray eel. This new beer is part of the continued partnership with Atlanta Brewing and Georgia Aquarium to support local Atlanta business and promote ocean conservation worldwide. Moray IPA is Atlanta Brewing’s 3rd aquarium release of 2021. Green moray eels are a large, colorful species found throughout the Atlantic Ocean. They make their habitats in tropical waters near coral reefs and mangroves and are one of the largest eel species.

Moray IPA will be released at Atlanta Brewing’s taproom located on the Upper West Side on Friday August 13. The release party will feature a raffle where a guest can win 2 tickets to the Georgia Aquarium with purchase of a pint and a 6-pack. Look out for Moray IPA available in retailers, bars and restaurants throughout Georgia starting mid-August.

About Atlanta Brewing Company

Atlanta Brewing Company was founded in 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia at a time where there were only 200 or so microbreweries throughout the country. It has weathered 28 years in Atlanta and is proud to be the oldest craft brewery in the state. Known for award winning beers such as Hoplanta and Soul of the City, they proudly focus on quality control and brewing innovative beers to attract a diverse beer following. The brewery and taproom is located in the Midtown Westside District, it is dog friendly, and family-friendly with 20 beers on tap and open to the public Wednesday – Sunday for onsite tasting and purchase. Atlanta Brewing Company’s mission is to connect their community to the past, present and future of Atlanta through the craft beer experience and looks forward to continuing to serve the city it loves.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its seven major galleries.

For More Information:

https://atlantabrewing.com