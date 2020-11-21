Atlanta-Based DraftServ Technologies Offers Safer Foodservice Environment with its Touchless Dispensing and Patented Beverage Operating Systems

ATLANTA — During the COVID 19 pandemic, personal health and safety have taken center stage in convenience store, foodservice, and restaurant channels. DraftServ Technologies, the Atlanta, Georgia based global leader in IOT Beverage Technologies, has quietly developed the most advanced beverage operating platform (BevOS) featuring consumer-focused, point of interaction capabilities that result in a safer “touchless” dispensing environment for consumers, while also providing retail operators with real-time visibility and control over their entire portfolio of dispensers and beverages.

Since February 2020, QSR, Foodservice/Hospitality and C-Stores immediate consumption occasions are off significantly and have been the most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. American dispensing manufacturers and service providers have been working overtime to help make these and other frequently visited destinations a healthier, safer place for customers as well as employees.

With its patented BevOS operating software platform and new innovative “touchless” dispensing technology, DraftServ converts ordinary beverage dispensers into smart, connected devices that allow for real-time visibility and control of the entire equipment portfolio. This has given retailer operators improved visibility and control, and resulted in increased profitability for retailers. Additional front end features include seamless integrations with POS systems, cashless payments, room key billing, student billing, loyalty programs, along with full back end data reporting and analytics.

Jose Hevia, DraftServ, founder and CEO said, ”When DraftServ began this journey 13 years ago, we were focused primarily on hardware. However, after working with some of the world’s most prominent foodservice operators, retailers and brands, it became increasingly apparent the real opportunity lay with improving the consumer’s experience while providing data driven insight to our customers. By focusing on the consumer’s experience and needs along with providing real-time visibility and control of beverage dispensing, we were able to create much greater value for our clients.”

DraftServ has been working closely with well-known global brands such as; Pepsi, Starbucks, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carnival Cruise Lines, Compass and Delaware North and is now launching across 6 countries in both QSR and C-store chains. In one example of the reach and impact, one of Draftserv’s client properties currently serves an averaging of nearly 5,000 occasions daily. This equates to $8MM in revenue at this location alone.

Draftserv is working with well-known beverage industry advisor InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC) to assist it in accelerating market expansion during this critical time in the beverage and foodservice industry. InterContinental Beverage Capital’s Doug Christoph offered, “Over 80% of all immediate consumption purchases include a beverage. These are easily among the most profitable occasions in these channels. Virtually all of them have been influenced in consumer’s minds by COVID concerns. In fact, 12% of immediate, on-premise occasions have shifted to at home. So the touchless solution Draftserv is offering, combined with its data capture and analysis features make it the leading technology to address the most relevant consumer issue while also enhancing results for retailers.”

About DraftServ Technologies, Inc.

DraftServ is the global leader in IOT Beverage Technologies and provides the most comprehensive beverage management platform in the world today. Through its agnostic BevOS platform, DraftServ is able to connect ANY beverage dispenser, pouring any beverage, to any POS, PMS, and cashless payment systems for any beverage retailer. It provides the ability to see inside every dispenser and beverage transaction in an operator’s entire portfolio while also gaining the ability to control the dispense of each product…that is the power of the DraftServ BevOS.

For More Information log onto www.draftserv.com

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a New York-based advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry relationships, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management team resources that provide expertise, advanced industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to potential clients and partner companies. IBC is actively seeking investments in its targeted verticals, in companies that have unique products and dedicated management that exhibit the ability to develop into category leaders.

For more information log onto www.inbevcapital.com

For more information: https://draftserv.com