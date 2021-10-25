Athletic Brewing Donates One Million Dollars Through Its Two for the Trails Program

SAN DIEGO, California – Athletic Brewing, the leading non-alcoholic craft brewer in the U.S., is proud to announce the 2021 grantee winners of its industry benchmark-setting program, Two for the Trails. As the largest donation program of its kind in the outdoors space, Athletic Brewing is also thrilled to share Two for the Trails’ largest donation to date, $1MM in 2021.

Core to Athletic’s mission is positively impacting the health, happiness, and fitness of their community – with outdoor access and protecting the environment a key part of that. The program entails a donation of 2% of Athletic Brewing’s sales dollars to support active and healthy lifestyles in the outdoors. Two For the Trails is built to help cover funding gaps on projects that will provide a transformative impact on local and national communities.

In 2021, a total of 150+ applications were received, from small and niche community groups, up to large-scale, nationally-focused organizations. Of these applications, 62 were chosen as grantees, each receiving various amounts of funding, totaling an impressive $1,000,000+.

“Outdoors immersion and trail advocacy is extremely important to Athletic and to our consumers, and Two for the Trails allows us to strategically and sustainably assist some of the incredible people and organizations doing powerful work,” said Alex Showerman, Director of JEDI and Partnerships at Athletic Brewing. “One of the biggest barriers is often budget and resources so by committing to supporting these organizations in such a meaningful way, with 2% of revenue going to trail based non-profits and 1% going to IMPACT programs, we are reaching our goals to empower and amplify the people who are doing the work.”

Select grantees for 2021 include, but are not limited to, American Hiking Society, Anacostia Riverkeeper, Mountain Bike the Tetons, and Yosemite Conservancy, and each entity plans to use the funds to help improve and maintain trail systems, and encourage responsible recreation.

“Athletic Brewing is dedicated and committed to creating products and opportunities that enhance people’s lives, and Two for the Trails epitomizes that,” said Athletic Brewing CEO and founder Bill Shufelt. “We are so proud to reach a milestone $1MM in grants to these important organizations who work tirelessly to support trail maintenance and public lands for us all to enjoy.”

