Athletic Brewing Company Partners With Netflix For New Brew Collection

Inaugural non-alcoholic beer release, Geralt’s Gold, is inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO – Athletic Brewing Company, America’s largest non-alcoholic craft brewery, has partnered with Netflix on an exciting new series of limited-edition brews.

The collaboration between Athletic Brewing and Netflix features three unique co-branded non-alcoholic beers. The first brew, Geralt’s Gold, is a non-alcoholic hoppy helles inspired by the hit fantasy drama The Witcher1 and the show’s legendary anti-hero – Geralt of Rivia. Geralt’s Gold is now available for fans to toast their destiny, ahead of The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1, coming to Netflix on June 29.

“There’s no better way to enjoy an award-winning craft brew than paired with one of the most entertaining shows on Netflix,” said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. “At Athletic, we celebrate storytelling and love taking our brews to unexpected places. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with one of the original creative streaming services to bring our fans something truly special.”

Geralt’s Gold will be sold nationally at select retail locations across the U.S. as well as on the Athletic Brewing website. The first 750 customers who order Geralt’s Gold on athleticbrewing.com will also receive a free collectible glass that incorporates iconic symbols from The Witcher.

“We love coming up with new and unique ways for fans to experience the stories they love, especially for fans as passionate as The Witcher,” said Josh Simon, Vice President, Consumer Products, Netflix. “Working with Athletic Brewing is the perfect opportunity to bring Geralt’s favorite taverns to life, and we can’t wait for fans to step into the Witcherverse and try this amazing non-alcoholic brew.”

According to a recent survey, one-third of Americans are trying to consume less alcohol in 20232. Dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 33% year-to-date3. Athletic Brewing is the second-largest non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with dollar sales growing 93%4.

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing developed a proprietary brewing method to craft its award-winning non-alcoholic beers. The company fully ferments its brews to be less than 0.5% ABV, which is the legal limit for non-alcoholic beer in the U.S.

Geralt’s Gold is a medium-bodied brew with aromatics of citrus and florals atop a ripe peach nose. It is less than 0.5% ABV, contains 65 calories, and is made with Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, and Simcoe hops.

“Athletic brews are designed for anytime and anywhere refreshment,” added Katz. “Geralt’s Gold is no exception. It pours a radiant golden color and has a dynamic flavor that is as intriguing as it is smooth.”

Customers in Canada and the UK will also be able to purchase Geralt’s Gold on athleticbrewing.ca and uk.athleticbrewing.com, respectively.

Fans can watch the official teaser for The Witcher Season 3 and purchase Geralt’s Gold on athleticbrewing.com. Athletic and Netflix plan to release two additional brews, and more details will be shared at a later date.

Notes:

1THE WITCHER is a trademark of CD PROJEKT, S.A. and used with permission. Set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books. © Netflix, Inc.

2NCSolutions consumer sentiment survey of 1,000 Americans.

3,4 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liq Plus + Conv, CYTD ending 4/22/23.

