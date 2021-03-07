Ashish Seth joins Arlington Capital Advisors

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Arlington Capital Advisors, a leading consumer-focused investment bank, announces it has hired Ashish Seth as a Managing Director. Ashish joins Arlington’s Bill Kraus, John Goldasich and Vann Russell as leaders in the consumer sector where Ashish will be exclusively focused on driving forward the firm’s leadership position in the restaurant space.

“We are thrilled to have Ashish join the Arlington team,” said Vann Russell, Arlington’s founder and Managing Director. “Ashish’s reputation, relationships and singular focus in the restaurant sector is a great complement to our restaurant team. His addition and leadership in the restaurant practice will further solidify Arlington’s position as a trusted advisor to leading consumer brands.”

“Arlington’s entrepreneurial spirit and reputation in the restaurant market, particularly with premium brands and emerging growth concepts where I have spent my time, were key factors in joining the team,” said Seth. “Arlington’s platform and demonstrated success in the consumer space provide a lot of opportunities for growth and success.”

Prior to joining Arlington, Ashish worked in the Food, Consumer & Retail practice at BMO Capital Markets where he led the firm’s restaurant practice as well as the fitness and consumer experiential sectors. Ashish has over 17 years of investment banking experience and has completed numerous advisory and equity and debt underwritings for clients at leading firms, including RBC, Merrill Lynch, and Bank of America. Ashish graduated from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. Ashish can be reached at aseth@arlingtoncapitaladvisors.com or (917) 885-1033.

In addition to Ashish, Arlington has also added two new analysts to its growing team: Jack Brennan and Hall Massey. Jack joins the firm from Pathway Capital Management and graduated from the University of Alabama. Hall spent time with Warren Averett prior to coming to Arlington and is also a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Arlington Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank that specializes in providing businesses in the consumer sector with financial and strategic advisory services. Arlington focuses on providing strategic advice to its clients, including sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, sourcing growth capital and other capital-centric strategic alternatives. Securities offered through its affiliate, Arlington Capital Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Visit arlingtoncapitaladvisors.com to learn more about our firm.