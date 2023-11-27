Ash & Elm Cider Co. to Open Carmel Tasting Room

Indianapolis-based Ash & Elm Cider Co. is headed north in 2024 and opening a second restaurant and tasting room in Carmel. Their new retail space will cover over 3,500 sq. ft. in the North End Carmel development, located at 525 North End Drive. The plan is to open in late spring 2024.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. has been making and serving their award-winning craft ciders in downtown Indianapolis since 2016 and has a large following of fans in the northern suburbs. Their presence at the Carmel Farmers Market since 2021 and at northside retail stores has made Carmel one of their largest sales territories outside of downtown Indianapolis.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our offerings into Carmel, where so many of our die-hard fans are located,” said Founder and CEO Andrea Homoya. “We’ve wanted to open a second retail spot on the northside since 2019, so the opportunity to share more of our unique ciders with Carmel residents and start to build on our relationships within the Carmel community, is an honor.”

Ash & Elm Cider Co. is the largest cider producer in Indiana, and is eyeing further expansion throughout the state and midwest region in the coming years. Their Carmel location will have at least 14 cider taps, featuring their flagship flavors like Fleeting Youth, Sunset, and Wayfinder, as well as rotating seasonals and limited releases, like Bloomsberry, Autumntide, and Ciders of the Month. Customers will also be able to buy packaged cider, fill growlers, and buy kegs.

In addition to their cider lineup, they will offer a thoughtful selection of local beer and wine. The taproom will have a full-service kitchen that serves elevated classics for lunch and dinner, in addition to a wide range of gluten-free and vegan options. They will also host Sunday brunches, regular community events, and occasional cider pairing dinners.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. was opened in the summer of 2016 by husband and wife team Aaron and Andréa Homoya. As a company, Ash & Elm Cider Co. strives to make quality ciders using apples from around the Midwest and help cultivate the market for craft cider in Indianapolis. Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s craft cider is served at their tasting room and at bars and restaurants around Indiana.

The North End development in Carmel, Indiana, celebrates its grand opening on November 28th, 2023, showcasing a pioneering approach to inclusive multifamily living with dedicated apartments for residents with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. This innovative community, located near the Carmel Arts & Design District, exemplifies a unique blend of modern living and community engagement, backed by a collaborative partnership led by Old Town Companies.

https://ashandelmcider.com/