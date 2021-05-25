Asahi Super Dry Debuts New 25.4oz Can

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

United States – Asahi Super Dry, the product known for its premium Karakuchi taste that transformed the modern beer market in Japan, announced it will be launching a new 25.4oz can format to meet increased consumer demand for the portability and convenience of can packages. Asahi Super Dry has already experienced significant demand increases for its current 11.2oz can format across the US market. The lager will continue using its historic 6 ingredient recipe, bringing that same crisp and refreshing taste consumers have come to expect.

The Asahi Super Dry 25.4oz Can will feature the iconic Asahi branding front and center, making it instantly recognizable when walking down the beer aisle. Market research has shown that consumers desire premium beer brands in varied can formats, which sparked the package extension. The new cans will be available in stores nationwide starting in June.

“The Asahi Super Dry brand has shown amazing growth in off premise channels over the past year, ranking in the top 10% of Import growth brands in the US market. Building on those trends, we believe that there is still huge upside for growth by increasing the availability of Asahi Super Dry and introducing the brand in new formats like the 25.4oz Can,” said Derek VanTine, VP of Commercial Operations at Asahi Beer USA. “Additionally, the brand is underdeveloped in the convenience channel and this is the perfect package to introduce Asahi Super Dry to shoppers in that channel.”

About ASAHI SUPER DRY®

Inspired by the dry taste of sake, we created a beer born out of curiosity, Asahi Super Dry® which quickly became and remains Japan’s no.1 selling beer. Asahi Super Dry® is brewed at Asahi-owned breweries under the supervision of Japanese Master Brewers using the finest malted barley, hops, yeast and rice to give it a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish that never lingers. We call it Karakuchi.

For More Information:
https://www.prnewswire.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
05/27: Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels 06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More