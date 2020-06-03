Artisanal Imports Partners with North Coast Brewing Company

NORTH AMERICA – Artisanal Imports is excited to announce that it has partnered with North Coast Brewing Company of Fort Bragg, California, to be its sales and marketing partner for the central and eastern regions of the United States.

North Coast Brewing Company is located on Northern California’s Mendocino Coast and has been a pioneer in the craft beer movement since 1988. Known for its Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner, Brother Thelonious Abbey Ale, PranQster Belgian Style Golden Ale, and other fine brands, the brewery operates with a mission to “Make the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Artisanal team to introduce our portfolio to new markets around the country,” says Jeffrey Ottoboni, Chief Executive Officer of North Coast Brewing Company “The North Coast brand continues to expand, and we are delighted to have the support of Artisanal Imports.”

North Coast is also a leader in philanthropy and sustainability. In addition to being a Certified B Corporation, and a California Benefit Corporation, the brewery is a TRUE Platinum Zero Waste certified business, offering 14 Non-GMO Project verified beers. They also spearhead an innovative carbon-farming project to reverse their carbon footprint to advance regenerative agriculture.

Artisanal Imports now represents North Coast as its sales liaison with on- and off-premises retailers and distributors in AL, AR, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, VA, WI and the District of Columbia.

“I am extremely excited about our North Coast connection, as the brewery is a legendary pioneer in the American craft beer movement,” says Bob Leggett, Founder, and CEO of Artisanal Imports. “Scrimshaw and Old Rasputin are some of my favorites in their styles. The brewery has recently moved into cans that will certainly open new doors. I believe this will be a great partnership, and we will both reap the benefits of our expertise.”

About North Coast Brewing Compan­y

North Coast is located on Northern California’s Mendocino Coast and has been a pioneer in the craft beer movement since 1988. Known for its Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner, Brother Thelonious Abbey Ale, PranQster Belgian Style Golden Ale, and other fine brands, it operates with a mission to “Make the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time.”

Learn more:

Website: www.northcoastbrewing.com

Twitter: @NoCoastBrewCo

Facebook: @northcoastbrewingcompany

Instagram: @northcoastbrewingcompany

About Artisanal Imports

Artisanal Imports, Inc. is a leading seller, marketer, and compliance manager of international and domestic craft breweries and cideries with a concentration in European brewers. Its portfolio includes the following producers:

International: Aspall Cyder, Brasserie St-Feuillien, Brauerei Aldersbacher, Brauerei C. & A. Veltins, Brouwerij Bosteels, Brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste, Brouwerij Palm, Brouwerij Rodenbach, Brussels Beer Project, De Proef Brouwerij, Distillerie de Biercée, Fentimans Botanically Brewed Drinks, Galipette Cidre, Nicaragua Craft Beer Co., Pfungstädter Privatbrauerei, Robinsons Brewery, Sünner Brauerei, Trappist Brewery Koningshoeven, Underberg GmbH and Vliegende Paard Brouwers. United States: EZ Orchards and North Coast Brewing Co.

Learn more:

Website: ArtisanalImports.com

Twitter: @ArtisanalBeers

Facebook: @ArtisanalBeers

Instagram: @artisanalbeers