Artisanal Imports Partners with Fentimans Botanically Brewed Drinks

NORTH AMERICA – Artisanal Imports is excited to announce that it has partnered with Fentimans Botanically Brewed Drinks of Hexham, United Kingdom to be its sales and marketing partner for select markets in the United States.

Fentimans has been botanically brewing premium-quality adult beverages using the finest ingredients since 1905. All of its drinks, which include soft drinks, mixers, tonics and standalone alcoholic beverages, are vegan-friendly, gluten-free with no preservatives and are made with the knowledge and expertise passed on from generation to generation in the Fentimans family. Fentimans’ premium products can be found in over 80 countries worldwide, a testament to the high level of quality its customers have come to appreciate and expect.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Artisanal team to bring our delicious craft sodas and mixers to new markets in the U.S.,” says Craig James, CEO of Fentimans North America. “The Fentimans brand continues to expand and we are delighted to have Artisanal Imports’ support.”

One of Fentimans’ top sellers is its Ginger Beer, which pours pale and cloudy with natural sediment and requires upending before pouring. The result is a clean, characteristically ginger aroma. The mouthfeel gives you the warmth you crave from the infusion of pure Chinese ginger root, with an overall impression of a good, strong, fiery ginger beer with a three-dimensional texture achieved through the botanical brewing process and the addition of pear juice.

Another highly popular offering in the Fentimans line is its Rose Lemonade, which pours a pale, blush pink color with a sweet, citrus aroma infused with a hint of pure rose oil. A crisp, sharp and delicate balance of flavors, with subtle but evident rose notes, are found within Rose Lemonade, and its depth of character is achieved through botanical brewing and balancing the sweetness of pear juice with the sharpness of lemon.

Also keep an eye out for Fentimans’ Premium Indian Tonic Water, which has a clean lemon aroma derived from the infused lemongrass used in its creation. A refreshing, distinctive citrus flavor is achieved through the blending of further all-natural botanicals, making it the perfect partner to your premium vodka or gin.

“We are extremely excited to be able to add Fentimans to our portfolio of world-class products,” says Bob Leggett, Founder and CEO of Artisanal Imports. “Fentimans has a storied tradition and their products offer immaculate taste.”

Fentimans’ fine products are now being represented by Artisanal Imports in the following states: CA, CT, FL, ID, IL, IN, ME, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, TX, VT and WA.

About Fentimans Botanically Brewed Drinks

About Artisanal Imports

Artisanal Imports is an importer of specialty beers from England, Germany, Belgium and beyond. Our portfolio of fine ales and lagers is broad and represents a wide range of beer styles, but it is not our mission to collect every small brewery across Europe. We believe in working in full partnership with our breweries and are careful to select beers that are high quality and interesting but that do not overlap one to the next. The company also represents a growing portfolio of U.S. based breweries and cideries to assist with national sales growth. For more information on Artisanal Imports, please visit its website at: www.artisanalimports.com. Follow Artisanal Imports socially @artisanalbeers