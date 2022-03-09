Artisanal Brewing Ventures To Raise Money For Ukraine Across 11 Breweries At Beers For Ukraine Event March 10

Like many people across the globe, we are deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and feel an urgent need to support the many people that have been displaced. Our thoughts are consumed as we grieve for the citizens of Kyiv and so many others across Ukraine, and we express our support for the Ukrainian-American community across the country and in our taproom cities.

We believe that beer brings people together and we want to raise a glass in solidarity to support the citizens of Ukraine. So, on Thursday, March 10th we will be hosting Beers/Ciders for Ukraine at our Bold Rock, Southern Tier, and Victory taprooms in New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. $3 from every beer or cider purchase will be donated to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. Emergency donations to CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund will reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance – prioritizing women and girls, families, and the elderly.

Our taprooms will also be set up to accept additional cash donations that will be donated in their entirety to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. We look forward to welcoming guests and joining us to support the people of Ukraine.

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/beers-for-ukraine/474239707516765/