Arctic Chill Hard Seltzer Releases SFW|NSFW Mixed Pack

Boston –There is no wrong time to enjoy a refreshingly crisp can of seltzer, but some hours of the day call for something a bit stronger. That is why Arctic Chill Hard Seltzer – the only hard seltzer crafted with fan-favorite Polar Seltzer – is releasing the first ever limited-editionSFW | NSFW tasting kit produced in partnership with Polar Seltzer. The SFW | NSFW pack gives fans the opportunity to taste Polar Seltzer’s “safe for work” non-alcoholic recipes by day and compare them to Arctic Chill’s “not safe for work” adult beverage counterparts by night.

The 12-packs feature Polar Seltzer (SFW) and Arctic Chill hard seltzer (NSFW) in six corresponding flavors: Black Cherry, Cranberry Lime, Fresh Lime, Mandarin Orange, Raspberry Lime, and Ruby Red Grapefruit.

Fans of Arctic Chill can relish in the fact that the hard seltzer is crafted with real Polar Seltzer and uses the same signature carbonation and natural fruit flavors and essences that Polar has been perfecting for over 135 years. For the first time, fans will have a chance to taste the similarities between the two adult and non-alcoholic beverages for themselves in a single pack.

“The lines between work and play have been blurred this year like never before, so we wanted to give our fans a way to easily stock up on seltzer for all hours of the day,” said Jon London, Chief Marketing Officer at Mass. Bay Brewing Company, maker of Arctic Chill. “Whether it’s a regular day at the work-from-home office and you need something bubbly and refreshing to help you stay hydrated, or you’re looking for that same light, crisp taste in an adult beverage at the end of the day, our SFW | NSFW tasting kits have you covered both on and off the clock.”

Featuring the refreshing taste of real seltzer, Arctic Chill contains 100 calories, 0g of sugar, and 3g carbs per serving – and comes in at 5% ABV. Both Arctic Chill and Polar Seltzer recipes are naturally gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly.

Only a limited number of seltzer fans will be able to get their hands on the new Arctic Chill SFW | NSFW tasting kits, which are now available for purchase online at http://www.drinkarcticchill.com/nsfwfor $14.99.

