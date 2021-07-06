Archetype Selects New Head Brewer

ASHEVILLE, NC – Archetype Brewing is super excited to announce our new head brewer, Drew Kostic.

Drew was born in New York City and grew up in Connecticut. In 2008, he graduated from Colgate University and, in 2009, he pursued a Fulbright Scholarship in Warsaw, Poland, where he met two of his life-long friends–both Belgian–who indoctrinated him into the wonderful world of beer. After graduating from Duke Law School in 2012, Kostic practiced law for six years before finally heeding the call to a career in beer. Having homebrewed since his 21st birthday, Kostic enrolled in Auburn’s Brewing Science and Brewing Operations graduate program in 2016-2017. In 2018, Kostic left the law for good, joining Circa Brewing in Downtown Brooklyn and eventually becoming their head brewer. Kostic comes to Archetype by means of several breweries in Brooklyn and Raleigh. His transition from law to beer can be followed in the 2018 documentary Brewmaster which premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, TX and is available on streaming platforms (free for Amazon Prime members).

We are inviting the public to join us on Wednesday, July 14th from 5:00 – 7:00 in the Taproom on Haywood for a chance to chat it up with our newest brewer! We’ll also be releasing and pouring bottles of The Voyager, our golden strong ale. It is tastier than ever!

About Archetype Brewing

Archetype Brewing was founded in 2017, serving up American and Belgian-style beers with a focus on creating complex, mindful, living beer. Archetype beer can be found at restaurants and taprooms throughout the Asheville area, and packaged beers can be found in select craft beer retailers throughout the state.

For More Information:

https://archetypebrewing.com