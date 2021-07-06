Archetype Selects New Head Brewer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ASHEVILLE, NC – Archetype Brewing is super excited to announce our new head brewer, Drew Kostic.

Drew was born in New York City and grew up in Connecticut. In 2008, he graduated from Colgate University and, in 2009, he pursued a Fulbright Scholarship in Warsaw, Poland, where he met two of his life-long friends–both Belgian–who indoctrinated him into the wonderful world of beer. After graduating from Duke Law School in 2012, Kostic practiced law for six years before finally heeding the call to a career in beer. Having homebrewed since his 21st birthday, Kostic enrolled in Auburn’s Brewing Science and Brewing Operations graduate program in 2016-2017. In 2018, Kostic left the law for good, joining Circa Brewing in Downtown Brooklyn and eventually becoming their head brewer. Kostic comes to Archetype by means of several breweries in Brooklyn and Raleigh. His transition from law to beer can be followed in the 2018 documentary Brewmaster which premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, TX and is available on streaming platforms (free for Amazon Prime members).

We are inviting the public to join us on Wednesday, July 14th from 5:00 – 7:00 in the Taproom on Haywood for a chance to chat it up with our newest brewer! We’ll also be releasing and pouring bottles of The Voyager, our golden strong ale. It is tastier than ever!

About Archetype Brewing

Archetype Brewing was founded in 2017, serving up American and Belgian-style beers with a focus on creating complex, mindful, living beer. Archetype beer can be found at restaurants and taprooms throughout the Asheville area, and packaged beers can be found in select craft beer retailers throughout the state.

For More Information:

https://archetypebrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Brienne Allan on Misogyny and Misconduct
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More