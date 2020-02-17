Anthem Brewing Company Adds New Director of Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Anthem Brewing has announced that Cy Henley has accepted the position as the new Head of Brewing Operations for the company. Henley began his journey trekking from OKC to California in 2006 to pursue a career in craft brewing, cutting his teeth as one of the original employees at a young Ballast Point Brewing. He sharpened his talents throughout the vibrant San Diego beermaking community, eventually heading all aspects of brewing at Amplified Ale Works. While there, Henley built the brewery from the ground up, developed many recipes, including his 2016 World Beer Cup Gold Medal winning American Wheat Ale, Whammy Bar.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity ahead, guiding a craft brewing operation as successful and high quality as Anthem Brewing, as well as an outstanding team of brewers, into its next chapter,” says Henley. With Anthem producing just over 7,000 barrels in 2019, Henley looks forward to leading the brewery’s growth beyond the planned milestone of 10,000 barrels in 2020.

“Oklahoma’s craft beer boom & law modernizations have changed the landscape of our industry in many exciting ways. For the last eight years, Anthem has worked extremely hard to produce outstanding products and support the Oklahoma craft beer community’s growth. We could not be more excited to have Cy, with his vast knowledge, talents, and experience onboard to guide us into the future!” says Alan Musser (Anthem Brewing CEO). “We are thrilled to welcome Cy into our family and feel he is the perfect fit for our vision of the future for Anthem. 2020 promises to be full of exciting new projects and major announcements for our brewery. We cannot wait to show the Oklahoma craft beer-loving community what all we have planned!”

About Anthem Brewing Company

Anthem Brewing is one of Oklahoma’s original craft breweries, founded in 2011 by a burning passion for creating world-class beers as unique as the individuals that drink them. Over the years, Anthem has expanded into a well-rounded American Craft Brewery, creating exceptional beers from the old and new world brewing styles alike. Anthem is passionate about having the opportunity to bring great people together, create & share outstanding products, & to build a culture that values Oklahoma pride, craft beer, & one another. Here’s to many more years of great beer & even better community. Cheers!

For More Information: anthembrewing.com

