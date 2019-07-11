Anheuser-Busch Releases Breckenridge Brewery Strawberry Sky

LITTLETON, Colo. — Breckenridge Brewery just released a new light beer this summer – Strawberry Sky. Available year-round, the beer offers sweet strawberry notes behind Huell Melon hops to create shining complexity that bursts with fresh fruit flavors of strawberry, and honeydew.

Both lighter in flavor and in ABV (4.8%), this beer is highly drinkable and invites beer-fans to sit back, relax and enjoy the refreshing brew. Available nationwide, Strawberry Sky will be sold in 4 and 6-pack cans year round starting this July.

Breck’s president and head brewer Todd Usry credits colorful sunsets as the inspiration behind the brew, explaining, “Colorado’s famously striking red and pink sunsets were the inspiration behind our new Strawberry Sky. Our brewers will tell you there’s no better time to drink this beer than at golden hour! The team at Breckenridge Brewery invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy each of our brews, and Strawberry Sky is no different. A fresh and balanced strawberry nuance makes it the perfect light beer to unwind with at sunset after a hard day of work… or play. You deserve it!