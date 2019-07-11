Anheuser-Busch Releases Breckenridge Brewery Strawberry Sky

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LITTLETON, Colo. — Breckenridge Brewery just released a new light beer this summer – Strawberry Sky. Available year-round, the beer offers sweet strawberry notes behind Huell Melon hops to create shining complexity that bursts with fresh fruit flavors of strawberry, and honeydew.

Both lighter in flavor and in ABV (4.8%), this beer is highly drinkable and invites beer-fans to sit back, relax and enjoy the refreshing brew. Available nationwide, Strawberry Sky will be sold in 4 and 6-pack cans year round starting this July.

Breck’s president and head brewer Todd Usry credits colorful sunsets as the inspiration behind the brew, explaining, “Colorado’s famously striking red and pink sunsets were the inspiration behind our new Strawberry Sky. Our brewers will tell you there’s no better time to drink this beer than at golden hour! The team at Breckenridge Brewery invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy each of our brews, and Strawberry Sky is no different. A fresh and balanced strawberry nuance makes it the perfect light beer to unwind with at sunset after a hard day of work… or play. You deserve it!

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.