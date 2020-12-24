Anheuser-Busch InBev Agrees to Issue a Minority Stake in its US-based Metal Container Plants to Apollo-led Consortium

NEW YORK – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (“AB InBev”) announced today that it has entered into a strategic relationship with a consortium of institutional investors led and/or advised by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (collectively “Apollo”) (NYSE: APO), who will acquire a 49.9% minority stake in AB InBev’s US-based metal container plants for approximately 3 billion USD. This transaction, once completed, will allow the company to create additional shareholder value by optimizing its business at an attractive price and generate proceeds to repay debt, in line with its deleveraging commitments.

AB InBev will retain operational control of its US-based metal container plants and flexibility in its ability to serve its customers and consumers. A long-term agreement will provide from AB InBev’s metal container supply needs over the course of the relationship.

In addition, AB InBev will have the right, but not the obligation, to reacquire the minority stake beginning on the fifth anniversary of the close of the transaction, at pre-determined financial terms.

The transaction is expected to close by 8 January 2021.

