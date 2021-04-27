Anheuser-Busch Encourages Americans to Socialize Safely With Next Chapter of ‘Let’s Grab A Beer”

New York, NY – As the country progresses further in the COVID-19 vaccination effort and we all look toward brighter days ahead with the next phase of reopening on the horizon, Anheuser-Busch today announced a new effort to make the moments we come together over a beer even better through a coordinated approach with its biggest brands including Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois.

With the next chapter of ‘Let’s Grab A Beer,’ America’s leading brewer encourages consumers to drink responsibly and socialize safely, as the country looks ahead toward times spent with family and friends.? This is part of the company’s overall commitment to playing a leading role in the recovery of the country. The campaign will feature creative assets produced by Wieden + Kennedy that will run in digital, social, print and out-of-home media.

“Last year, when the pandemic arrived, we quickly pivoted and refocused on supporting society and bringing consumers joy, normalcy, and entertainment during a difficult time,” said Marcel Marcondes, CMO, Anheuser-Busch. “Now, as we are hopeful for brighter days ahead, we’re once again pivoting our plans to ensure our brands are there to encourage people to think about being together again and returning to activities we love, while reminding them to socialize safely and responsibly.”

As the country looks ahead to reopening, Anheuser-Busch’s award-winning portfolio of brands will continue to play an active role in the recovery of the country with new campaigns over the coming days and weeks that connect to the “Let’s Grab a Beer” platform in order to make the moments people come together over a beer even more meaningful. For example, today Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold announced that it has found an even better way to brew its USDA-certified Organic lager: using renewable electricity from solar power. To celebrate, the brand has collaborated with Latin music artist Maluma to release a one-of-a-kind anthem that features the sounds of the Sun accompanied by a film which will debut on Earth Day (April 22nd).

And earlier this month, Budweiser celebrated National Beer Day with a reminder that COVID-19 vaccines can help bring people back together in a film that highlights joyful shared moments made better over a beer. The spot marked the next chapter of the partnership between Budweiser and the Ad Council COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, the largest and most significant public health communications campaign in U.S. history. To build on this effort and to celebrate bars starting to reopen, Budweiser announced last week that it would be rewarding people 21+ who prove they’ve been vaccinated with a free round of beer.

Much more from the portfolio will be released in the coming months.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to using our capabilities, reach and relationships to accelerate the safe and strong recovery of our country,” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “We’re proud to support the safe reopening of bars and restaurants which is vital to our long-term national economic outlook. With this next chapter of our ‘Let’s Grab A Beer’ campaign, we want to encourage consumers to revisit their favorite establishments, which are the heart and soul of our industry, but take a common sense-approach to socializing safely.”

“We’ve been looking forward to the reopening of the on-premise, and we’re excited for consumers to return to the gathering places we’ve all missed over the past year. It’s more important than ever to ensure our accounts are serviced in accordance with health and safety protocols to protect our employees and our retailers, and we are dedicated to doing our part,” said Steve Economos, CEO, Eagle Rock Distributing Company. “We’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch and play an active role welcoming consumers safely back to the on-premise.”

Last year, to help prepare the on-premise for safe and successful reopenings across the country, the brewer joined the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Revival Campaign as the exclusive beer partner, and through Stella Artois, committed $2.25 million to the ServSafe Dining Commitment. This multi-faceted program showcased restaurants that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of their employees and guests.

“Our doors are open, and our taps are cold. The restaurant and foodservice industry is thrilled to welcome customers safely back to our establishments, and we are grateful for Anheuser-Busch’s support,” said Tom Bené, President & CEO, National Restaurant Association. “Restaurants displaying the ServSafe Dining Commitment Seal on their website, menu, or door are demonstrating their ongoing dedication to the health and protection of their employees and guests. Diners can be sure that they’re being welcomed back into a safe and enjoyable environment.”

The partnership with the National Restaurant Association was part of Anheuser-Busch’s broader commitment to lifting up the bars and restaurants that are the heart and soul of the beer industry over the last year. In addition to donating over $5 million in partnership with the U.S. Bartenders Guild, the James Beard Foundation and others, the brewer’s brands highlighted local restaurants that were “Open for Takeout,” and encouraged consumers to purchase gift cards to their favorite restaurants through “Tables for Tomorrow,” in addition to other programs.

Earlier this year, as part of its commitment to leading the recovery, Anheuser-Busch announced it is planning to invest more than $1 billion over the next two years in its facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities across the U.S., further fortify its operations, and strengthen connections to its consumers. The brewer has since announced several significant investments as part of that commitment, including nearly $300 million to produce Stella Artois in the U.S. and $100 million in its St. Louis brewery to support domestic operations for EverGrain, an innovative barley ingredient company.

