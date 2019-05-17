Angel City Brewery Releases Strawberry Gose

LOS ANGELES — California’s sweetest season kicks off in April, and Angel City is letting those strawberries shine, with their limited-release Strawberry Gose. Starting this Wednesday, May 15, 6-packs of 12 oz. cans will be available from the brewery and on-tap around town at select bars and restaurants. This year’s cans will feature art by local Leah Smithson, member of Art Share LA, located around the corner from the DTLA-based brewery.

Strawberry Gose is a tart, refreshing, slightly salty ale, with a fruity aroma. In fact, the beer won a Gold Medal at last year’s California State Fair for best gose-style ale. Therefore, the brewery decided to reintroduce the beer for 2019.

The gose-style was originally dreamt by a fan as part of a contest the brewery ran – ‘What Would You Brew?’ The winner participated in a brew day with Head Brewer Layton Cutler and the Angel City team. In the years following, it became more and more popular, where the beer became a consistent specialty can release.

“Collaborating with artists really helps preserve the fabric of culture,” said artist Leah Smithson. “Angel City Brewery and Art Share LA have a rich history of collaborating with impactful artist and working hard to create opportunities for creative freedom. Having my artwork included with Strawberry Gose is bigger than just a label. It’s an honor.”

“We’re so excited to continue our can series featuring local artists brought to us through Art Share LA,” said Keith McEly, marketing and events manager. “Artists like Leah are really able to tap into the look and feel we’re going for to help bring creative beers like Strawberry Gose to life.”

For more information on Art Share LA, visit For more information on Art Share LA, visit artsharela.org/about. To learn more about Leah Smithson, visit leahsmithson.com/home. To purchase her works and jewelry, visit talonandthesuneaters.com.

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown based brewery in the heart of the Arts District. The Brewery’s Public House features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beers and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 2 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-1 a.m.

About Angel City Brewery

Los Angeles is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers, and craftspeople. It’s an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.

About Art Share LA

Art Share L.A. believes that artists create when they have access to space, resources, and support. We understand how difficult it may be for artists, especially emerging artists, to access the resources they need. At Art Share L.A., we provide a creative environment for artists to reside, develop, perform, and exhibit. We inspire artists and provide connections to the community for shared benefits in our 28,000 sq. ft. facility. On our top floor, we offer 30 affordable live/work lofts for artists, and on our bottom floor, we have a community-programmed facility that is home to a theater, art galleries, art and ceramic studios, classrooms, and an office. We are proud to call ourselves a space of untamed creativity. For more information, visit artsharela.org/about.