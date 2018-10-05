Angel City Brewery Partners with Lyft for Discounted Rides

LOS ANGELES —Trick or Treat. Angel City Brewery and Lyft will partner to provide Angelenos a treat, launching this Halloween. Starting Friday, October 26, customers can purchase Angel City Brewery’s loaded-with-hops IPA, in limited edition, hot pink Lyft and ACB green 16-oz. cans, that contain a $5 off code* to promote a smart ride option, from bars and restaurants throughout Los Angeles. This offer will allow one discounted ride per account, for both new and existing Lyft riders. Beer lovers can purchase the hot pink and green cans at OUE Skyspace, Bunker Hill Bar & Grill and Dublin’s Irish Whiskey Pub, among other locations, through the end of the year, while supplies last.

This brewery and rideshare collaboration will not be limited to cans, but will also offer a sweepstakes for riders and drivers from November 1 through December 31. One lucky rider will win a $500 credit at the brewery and $500 worth of Lyft credits, while one driver will win a $250 credit at the brewery, $500 in Lyft credits and $250 in gas money. To enter, entrants must be 21 years of age or older.

“This has been a super fun collaboration with our Arts District neighbors, Lyft,” said Keith McEly, Marketing and Events Manager. “It’s truly a win-win all around, with our delicious flagship IPA, and a safe ride home during this busy time of year.”

“We are looking forward to celebrating this festive season with Angel City Brewery,” said Allen Narcisse, Lyft Southern California General Manager. “Reliable transportation for our passengers is our number one priority. With the launch of this partnership, we not only encourage a smart ride option, but responsible habits as well.”

For more information on the cans or to enter the sweeps (after reviewing the official rules), visit: angelcitybrewery.com/lyft.

*Lyft code valid until 2/1/19, while supplies last. Subject to Lyft’s terms of service. Max discount is $5 up to a $10 ride.

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown based brewery in the heart of the Arts District. The brewery’s Public House features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beer, and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4:00pm – 1:00am, Friday 12:00pm – 2:00am, Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00am and Sunday 12:00pm – 1:00am.

Angel City Lyft Driver Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes open to US residents in CA who are 21 years of age or older. One (1) Grand Prize – Winner will receive $500 in Lyft Credits, a $250 Gas Card, as well as a $250 Angel City Gift Card – ARV $1000. Sweepstakes submission period begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on 11/1/2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on 12/31/2018. To enter, fill out the entry form on the Angel City Website at http://www.angelcitybrewery.com/lyftdriver. Winners will be selected on January 3, 2019. For official rules visit www.angelcitybrewery.com/lyftdriver. Void where prohibited.

About Angel City Brewery

LA is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers, and craftspeople. It’s an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at www.AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives through the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to over 95% of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and riders for its reliable and friendly experience, and its commitment to affecting positive change for the future of our cities.