Andrews Distributing Announces Partnership with Texas Ale Project

DALLAS – Andrews Distributing Company is proud to announce a partnership with Dallas-based Texas Ale Project to distribute their portfolio of beers. The Andrews team will immediately begin servicing Texas Ale Project in their North Texas area footprint and will begin selling the brands December 30.

Texas Ale Project was founded in 2014 by David Stevens, Kat Thompson and Brent Thompson. The veteran and family-owned business is the first brewery and tap room to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800s. The Texas Ale Project team is committed to brewing quality American-style ales and lagers through best-in-class brewing practices, quality ingredients and passion for their beers and product innovations.

Kat Thompson, co-founder and CEO of Texas Ale Project, said the new partnership will allow her team to focus on growth in new ways.

“Texas Ale Project is both excited and humbled to be partnering with world-class distributor Andrews Distributing, to further grow and expand our business and distributor networks,” Thompson said. “Andrews has a strong team and reputation, and we are especially looking forward to leveraging their advanced sales and marketing capabilities to launch new items like our recently announced Pantera Golden Ale. One of our joint alignment goals for 2021 is to increase the accessibility of our beers and TAPWTR hard seltzers within the DFW metroplex and across Texas and we are confident that Andrews is the right partner for executing those goals.”

David Holt, EVP marketing for Andrews, said Texas Ale Project is a strong local craft brewery that he looks forward to growing with the Andrews team.

“We are committed to acquiring the right brands to build a portfolio that adds value for our customers,” Holt said. “To do so, we are committed to investing in local brewers that are connecting with Texas beer lovers. Texas Ale Project and their prior distributor partner FullClip have done a fantastic job building the brands with consumers. This opportunity allows Andrews to expand brand awareness for the TAP portfolio.”

Andrews will distribute Texas Ale Project’s brands in both on- and off-premise accounts in their DFW footprint, including Tarrant and Collin counties that were previously operated by FullClip Craft Distributors. FullClip will continue to distribute Texas Ale Project in Denton County north of Highway 121 and Parker County. The teams also have plans to expand to Andrews’ South Texas footprint in the future.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing Company is one of the nation’s largest beer distributors with facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth, Texas. Andrews employs 1,500 proud team members who manage distribution centers totaling more than one million square feet and deliver more than 34 million cases annually. The Andrews team distributes over 700 beer brands to 26 North and South Texas counties. Andrews is dedicated to being a marketing and technology leader in the industry with the focus of serving retail customers, Building Brands and celebrating a winning team culture. For additional information, visit www.andrewsdistributing.com.

About Texas Ale Project

Opened in 2014, Texas Ale Project is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in the Design District of Dallas, TX. Texas Ale Project is the first brewery to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800’s. The brewery is on a mission to refine some of the greatest craft beer traditions and methodologies and blend those carefully with modern science to produce superior, well-balanced, flavorful ales. Thoughtfulness, dedication and the pure joy of handcrafting fine beers are the reasons Texas Ale Project exists today. Texas Ale Project is also the producer of TAPWTR craft hard seltzers made with natural flavors.

Texas Ale Project’s brewery and T.A.P. Room is located at 1001 N Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas, TX. The public can visit the brewery during T.A.P. Room hours Thursday – Sunday. The brewery can also be privately booked for events. Please check out our website and Facebook page for special events.